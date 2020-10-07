Things Only Getting Worse for BitMEX After CFTC Clampdown

News
Wed, 10/07/2020 - 16:01
Alex Dovbnya
Any coins that come from BitMEX will not be labeled "high risk" by blockchain sleuth Chainalysis
Things Only Getting Worse for BitMEX After CFTC Clampdown
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

 

Leading blockchain sleuth Chainalysis has classified BitMEX as a "high risk" exchange, according to an Oct. 6 Forbes report.

This comes after the Seychelles-based derivatives trading platform was slapped with a lawsuit by the CFTC over illegal trading while its cofounders were handed criminal charges by the DOJ.

No coming back from that

Following the CFTC clampdown, BitMEX's vaults have been drained by more than 50,000 BTC, with regulatory compliant exchanges of the likes of Gemini and Kraken seeing an influx of new deposits.

Any transaction that involves coins from BitMEX will not trigger Chainalysis' high risk alert.

BitMEX's legal woes have already caused irreparable damage to its reputation, meaning that institutional traders will not touch the exchange with a ten foot pole.

The fates of the other unregulated crypto exchanges are now also hanging in the balance given that BitMEX is likely only the first domino to fall.

Related BitMEX Launching Futures for Chainlink (LINK), EOS (EOS), Tezos (XTZ), and Cardano (ADA)
Related
BitMEX Launching Futures for Chainlink (LINK), EOS (EOS), Tezos (XTZ), and Cardano (ADA)

Transaction surveillance and coin mixers

Chainalysis is arguably the most hated firm in the libertarian circles of the cryptocurrency industry because of its tight cooperation with law enforcement agencies.
 
Its "know your transaction" (KYT) tool spots suspicious cryptocurrency transfers, helping the company's customers to enhance their due diligence and alert authorities. Multiple exchanges, such as Bittrex and Coinfield, use Chainalysis software to complain about KYC/AML rules.

Solutions like Samourai Wallet's Bitcoin mixer, dubbed Whirlpool, makes it possible to get rid of the trace of BitMEX's tainted coins. However, coin mixers are still used only by a fringe minority of the Bitcoin community despite their rising popularity in 2020.

#Cryptoсurrency exchange
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Was Satoshi Actually a Cypherpunk? Was Satoshi Actually a Cypherpunk?
News
8 minutes ago

Was Satoshi Actually a Cypherpunk?

Alex Dovbnya
Chainlink (LINK)-Powered Price Oracles to Broadcast Ether Prices in AdEx Network (ADX) Mainnet Chainlink (LINK)-Powered Price Oracles to Broadcast Ether Prices in AdEx Network (ADX) Mainnet
News
3 hours ago

Chainlink (LINK)-Powered Price Oracles to Broadcast Ether Prices in AdEx Network (ADX) Mainnet
Vladislav Sopov
Ripple Partner Currencycloud to Provide New Range of Collections Services to Wallex in Singapore Ripple Partner Currencycloud to Provide New Range of Collections Services to Wallex in Singapore
News
4 hours ago

Ripple Partner Currencycloud to Provide New Range of Collections Services to Wallex in Singapore
Yuri Molchan