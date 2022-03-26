These Direct “PartnerSHIBs” Will Help SHIB Army Burn More Tokens: Details

Three companies have partnered with NOWPayments to start utilizing the SHIB burn portal when it is ready to be used

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Twitter user @shibainuart has shared a list of direct “partnershibs” that are going to help the SHIB army burn tokens via the recently announced SHIB burn portal for merchants by NOWPayments which is now going though trials.

NOWPayments collaborates with SHIB-burning companies

This list includes Italian Welly’s burger chain that has rebranded and made SHIB its mascot, John Richmond fashion clothes brand and Sorbillo’s. Shiba Inu Games is not taking part in this collaboration at the moment.

@shibainuart stated that they are cooperating with the NOWPayments platform that has recently integrated a burn feature that allows merchants to sent SHIB and Doge Killer (LEASH) to dead-end wallets. The aforementioned companies will allow a certain percentage of SHIB profit from their sales to be burned.

Confirmed: @JRichmondstyle, @wellyfriends, and @ginosorbillo have entered into discussions to allow🔥burn % on sales when $SHIB and $LEASH are used for payments and via @NOWPayments_io.



From what I'm hearing, each location will differ and present their own % of burn allowance. — MILKSHAKE (@shibainuart) March 25, 2022

According to the tweet, the burn portal is being tested now.

These are direct partnershibs that are applying burn methods, don't fud. The SHIB burn portal is being tested for its release, every platform going forward will have a burning foundation and/or opportunity, except for Shiba Inu Games at this time. Have a great weekend! — MILKSHAKE (@shibainuart) March 25, 2022

20.5 million SHIB burned within 24 hours

Recently, the @shibburn tracker has shared on its Twitter page that in the last 24 hours 16,540,141 Shiba Inu coins had been moved to dead addresses.

A few hours after that, another 4,000,000 SHIB was burned in an attempt to reduce the circulating supply and make the token more scarce. This is theory may lead to a massive price surge of SHIB, the community believes.