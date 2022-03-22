Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Feature for Merchants Launched by Crypto Payment Gateway

NOWPayments has added a burn feature for Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Doge Killer (LEASH), which could potentially make these cryptocurrencies more scarce

NOWPayments, a non-custodial crypto payments processor, has introduced a new feature that allows merchants to burn a portion of profits they receive in Shiba Inu (SHIB) or Doge Killer (LEASH).



Merchants simply have to choose the percentage markup for burning tokens. NOWPayments automatically calculates the specific amount of SHIB or LEASH that has to be sent to a dead wallet.

Image by nowpayments.io

There is also an option to add a widget for receiving donations in the above-mentioned tokens.



While the growth of the Shiba Inu price has stalled, it continues to gain more steam with merchants. Cinema giant AMC Theatres is the most recent addition to the list of merchants that support the second-largest meme coin.



As reported by U.Today , the Amsterdam-based company initially teased the feature in late December.