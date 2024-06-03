Advertisement
AD

    'There's Enough Money': Cardano Creator Calms Down ADA Community

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano's creator, Charles Hoskinson, reassures community of financial solvency to fuel ambitious scaling projects - but only if ADA community supports them
    Mon, 3/06/2024 - 14:45
    'There's Enough Money': Cardano Creator Calms Down ADA Community
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent post, Cardano's creator, Charles Hoskinson, addressed concerns about the blockchain's scalability. He highlighted the availability of sufficient funds in the treasury to support an ambitious Leios, Hydra and ZK program if the community chooses to pursue it.

    Advertisement

    Hoskinson also highlighted the potential for a parallel approach, citing the existing infrastructure and talent within the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem. He expressed optimism about the potential for rapid progress, citing the substantial enhancements witnessed over the past two years.

    Related
    Sun, 06/02/2024 - 12:23
    Cardano Creator Breaks Silence on ADA Price
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    TON Blockchain's NOT Coin Surges 400% In Last 7 Days: What's Happening?
    TON Blockchain's NOT Coin Surges 400% In Last 7 Days: What's Happening?
    'Rigged Casino with Dumb People': Dogecoin Creator Slams Crypto
    Crucial SHIB Token Warning Issued by Shiba Inu Team: Details
    XRP Ledger Turns 12 Years Old

    The Cardano community has been engaged in discussions regarding scalability, particularly in light of the blockchain's growing competition, including platforms like Solana and Ethereum. The CTO of Sundae Labs, a prominent ADA enthusiast, supported a debate by rooting for Leios, a novel design for Cardano's data computation algorithm.

    Another noteworthy innovation is Hydra, a layer-2 scaling solution. By creating a network of parallel processing nodes, Hydra seeks to boost transaction throughput and minimize latency on the blockchain. This initiative promises to elevate Cardano's capacity to handle a higher volume of transactions while maintaining security and decentralization.

    Community's opinion

    Following Hoskinson's remarks, numerous contributors and developers within the Cardano ecosystem weighed in on the matter. Some expressed enthusiasm for scalability, while cautioning against depleting the treasury too rapidly as it could affect ADA's price.

    Related
    Fri, 05/31/2024 - 12:29
    Cardano Founder Promises Fix for Payments in ADA
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    All in all, the sentiment among many in the community echoed a desire for scalable solutions that would enable applications to perform optimally. What is more important is that while acknowledging the current challenges, there was collective optimism regarding the ongoing improvements within the ecosystem.

    #Cardano News #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Solana's GameStop (GME) Meme Coin Skyrockets 300%, Here's Why
    Jun 03, 2024 - 14:40
    Solana's GameStop (GME) Meme Coin Skyrockets 300%, Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Dogecoin Whales Are Disappearing? What's Happening With DOGE
    Jun 03, 2024 - 14:40
    Dogecoin Whales Are Disappearing? What's Happening With DOGE
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ancient Ethereum Whale Shifts $32 Million ETH to Major US Exchange: What's Happening?
    Jun 03, 2024 - 14:40
    Ancient Ethereum Whale Shifts $32 Million ETH to Major US Exchange: What's Happening?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Celebrating Innovation and Collaboration: The 12th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Southern Africa Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024
    Shaping Tomorrow's Banking Landscape: Celebrating Innovation and Excellence at the 12th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Southern Africa Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024
    Unleash the Future of Digital Innovation: World Conference on Web 3.0 & IoT (Webs Week 2024)
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'There's Enough Money': Cardano Creator Calms Down ADA Community
    Solana's GameStop (GME) Meme Coin Skyrockets 300%, Here's Why
    Dogecoin Whales Are Disappearing? What's Happening With DOGE
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD