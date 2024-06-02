Advertisement
    Cardano Creator Breaks Silence on ADA Price

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson reveals rare reaction to ADA price
    Sun, 2/06/2024 - 12:23
    Cover image via youtu.be
    The Cardano community has been abuzz with humor and speculation as ADA remains steadfast around the $0.45 mark. Such price stability has spawned a number of memes and jokes, with enthusiasts referring to the token as a "stablecoin."

    One particularly popular meme shows the Grim Reaper knocking on doors labeled $0.45 per ADA token, symbolizing the token's stable price level.

    This wave of humor has not gone unnoticed by Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano. Known for rarely addressing the ADA price directly, Hoskinson made an exception and joined in the community's lighthearted take on the situation. He pinned his own version of the Grim Reaper meme, depicting Death in disbelief at ADA's unyielding price. While humorous, Hoskinson's response subtly acknowledged the frustration and curiosity surrounding ADA's price movements.

    Cardano (ADA) price outlook

    Historically, ADA has experienced similar periods of price stagnation. A look at its monthly chart reveals a pattern of prolonged stability at certain price points. Five years ago, ADA hovered around $0.04, and in 2021, it hovered near $1 per token.

    ""
    ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

    The current price level of $0.45 is not unprecedented; it has tested traders' patience before. However, unlike the downward trajectory of two years ago, the current trend appears to be upward.

    The critical question on the minds of Cardano enthusiasts is whether this stability indicates a bullish accumulation phase. If ADA is indeed poised for an upward surge, the waiting period may seem more bearable. However, the unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market means that certainty is elusive.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

