'There Will Never Be a Better Bitcoin,' Says Anthony Pompliano

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin (BTC) critics have heaped different allegations on the coin and its technology over the years. Despite the coin's backlash, it remains the unchallenged top cryptocurrency. One of the coin’s biggest critics and co-host of the All in Podcast, Jason Calacanis, once said a better Bitcoin might soon emerge. Responding to this, Anthony Pompliano denounced this claim, saying, "There will never be a better Bitcoin."

Advertisement

Bitcoin cannot be replaced

In his podcast, Anthony Pompliano noted that replacing Bitcoin is impossible. He argued that other technologies have yet to be replaced by something better. He cited the internet and mobile phones as two major technologies that have not been replaced despite growing innovations.

There will never be a better Bitcoin.



The design and creation sequence of the asset is impossible to replicate.@jason pic.twitter.com/F41MWXJBel — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) March 17, 2025

Anthony Pompliano said Satoshi Nakamoto had an immaculate conception of Bitcoin, a technological breakout after about 60 years of research by other innovations. The Bitcoin proponent said he would not hold his breadth in wait for another BTC that may be considered better.

Pompliano’s take resounds with other top proponents like Michael Saylor, the founder and chairman of Strategy. Saylor’s adoption of Bitcoin began in August 2020, and since then, he has made deliberate moves to stack the coin.

As reported earlier by U.Today, Strategy acquired 130 Bitcoin units in the past week, pushing its overall holdings to 499,226 BTC.

Governments now recognizing Bitcoin’s uniqueness

Over the years, the value of BTC was primarily driven by retail buyers, with a shift to corporate investors in the past few years. Today, governments worldwide are championing the Bitcoin adoption trend, highlighting its uniqueness compared to other coins.

According to an earlier report, the U.S. Government has set up a strategic Bitcoin reserve to keep its BTC holdings for the long term. While the recent debate about adding other tokens took center stage, Bitcoin proponents flagged down this idea.

With Pompliano’s argument and recent adoption trend, Bitcoin is a rare technology to gain exposure to.