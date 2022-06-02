The Weeknd Teams Up with Binance to Use Web 3.0 Tech and Launch NFTs for His Global Tour

The world's largest crypto trading venue, Binance, has spread the word that it has inked a partnership with the Canadian superstar singer, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known to many as "The Weeknd."
#Binance has partnered with @TheWeeknd to create the first global tour to integrate Web 3 tech: After Hours Til Dawn.— Binance (@binance) June 2, 2022
To mark the launch of the tour, Binance will donate $2 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which is administered by @wfpusa.
➡️ https://t.co/nf8e43FSDt pic.twitter.com/MJJiEUpmXC
Binance will be an official sponsor of his hew global tour, "After Hours Till Dawn," which will start later this summer. This will be the first-ever concert tour, where Web 3.0 technology will provide a better experience for fans during the singer's live performances on stage.
As part of this project, Binance is teaming up with HXOUSE – an organization for entrepreneurs in the creative sphere. This will help the exchange to create a special NFT collection for the singer's tour and merchandise that will feature both The Weeknd and Binance.
Aside from that, Binance will make a donation of $2 million to the XO Fund, which The Weeknd set up earlier this year as a Global Goodwill Ambassador for the WFP – the UN World Food Program.
Binance and The Weeknd are also going to create a separate collection of NFTs in order to donate 5% of the profits from its sales to the XO Fund.
All details about the NFT collection and the co-branded tour will be shared by Binance later.