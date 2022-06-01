"Proof of Assets" Wallet for DOGE, XRP Finally Added by Binance

News
Wed, 06/01/2022 - 15:54
article image
Yuri Molchan
CZ has finally made it possible for Binance users to see Proof of Assets for Dogecoin on BSC, as well as XRP and other coins
"Proof of Assets" Wallet for DOGE, XRP Finally Added by Binance
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

While Binance has added a "proof of assets" wallet for Dogecoin on BNB Chain, DOGEBSC remains among the most popular smart contracts.

DOGE community now see "proof of assets" for meme token

Twitter user @mishaboar has shared the news that the proof of assets wallet with DOGE that backs the DOGE-BSC supply on Binance has finally appeared, as promised by the head of the exchange, Changpeng Zhao, on May 16.

Now, the Dogecoin community will be able to see that DOGE on the BNB Chain (formerly known as Binance Smart Chain, BSC) is indeed fully backed by the original meme cryptocurrency.

More than 649,132 addresses on Binance Smart Chain hold wrapped DOGE.

The wallet contains 1,400,000,000 Dogecoin that back wrapped DOGE on BSC. Apart from that, proof of assets wallets have been added for all other wrapped tokens – Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, etc.

Related
DOGE Up 192% in Social Engagement Following Palmer-Musk Feud: LunarCrush

DOGE among top smart contracts

WhaleStats platform has reported that DOGE-BSC is now among the top 10 most used smart contracts on the BNB Chain (BSC). Apart from Dogecoin, this list includes BabyDoge and other altcoins.

Overall, the top 100 BSC whales' wallets now hold $16,863,114 in DOGE, which is 1.19% of their portfolio. The most popular meme coins wrapped on BSC are also included in the top 10 list of small cap holdings with an average amount of 1,952,203 DOGE held by investors.

#Dogecoin News #Binance Smart Chain #XRP
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Former OpenSea Exec Charged with Insider Trading
06/01/2022 - 19:01
Former OpenSea Exec Charged with Insider Trading
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin Critic Nouriel Roubini Attacks This Inoffensive Tweet by Vitalik Buterin
06/01/2022 - 16:23
Bitcoin Critic Nouriel Roubini Attacks This Inoffensive Tweet by Vitalik Buterin
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Some Terra Users Get Less LUNA from Airdrop, Elon Musk Slams Jackson Palmer, SHIB Wrapped on BNB Chain Used for Payments: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/01/2022 - 16:16
Some Terra Users Get Less LUNA from Airdrop, Elon Musk Slams Jackson Palmer, SHIB Wrapped on BNB Chain Used for Payments: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina