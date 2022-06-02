Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Now Accepted in 2,900 Locations of This Leading Fast-Food Chain: Details

This means of payment will be available in more than 2,975 Chipotle restaurants in the United States

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Chipotle, a top Mexican fast-food restaurant chain, now accepts Shiba Inu, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies through the digital payments platform Flexa. This means of payment will be available in more than 2,975 Chipotle restaurants in the United States. Holders of cryptocurrencies can now spend their funds from any Flexa-enabled app on burritos, burrito bowls and more at any Chipotle restaurant in the United States.

Apart from Shiba Inu and Bitcoin, Flexa also supports 96 other cryptocurrencies, such as Cardano, Avalanche, Stella Lumens, Dogecoin and more. Acceptance of cryptocurrency at fast-food chains is not new.

U.Today previously reported on Shiba Inu now being accepted by thousands of restaurants in more than 65 countries as Lavu and Verifone announce a new collaboration.

In May, Lavu, a global restaurant software and payments solution provider, and Verifone, a payment solution provider, disclosed a cross-distribution partnership that will integrate Lavu's restaurant software suite with Verifone's payment solutions, thus allowing cryptocurrency payments.

Ads

Shiba Inu Metaverse and NFTs now boast 8,400 holders

ShibaInuart, a user dedicated to the Shiba Inu community, has shared recent statistics regarding SHIB: The Metaverse and Shiboshis. According to the report, the number of current landholders in SHIB's Metaverse is 5,500, while that of Shiboshi is 2,900. Collectively, this makes up about 8,400 holders.

You want an update? We are activating the #Shiboshi Social Club on a secret mission for the Shib Collectible Card Game. See Discord for details. Also, this new Avatar is a 3D Shiboshi from the game. Finally to the fudders: BONK. #shibarmy pic.twitter.com/tTQJNOb6fE — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) May 30, 2022

Shytoshi Kusama posted an update on the SHIB collectible card game on May 30: "We are activating the Shiboshi Social Club on a secret mission for the Shib Collectible Card Game."... Also, this new Avatar is a 3D Shiboshi from the game."

In the past week, Shiba Inu welcomed Marcie Jastrow and Sherri Cuono to its Metaverse team. Both will be bringing their wealth of experience to aid the growth of the SHIB: The Metaverse, which was officially launched at the end of March.