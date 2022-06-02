Dogecoin Developer Confronts Binance Smart Chain, Calling Every Token on It "Garbage"

The creator of one of the most popular memecurrencies on the market attacked the BSC community, calling every token on the network "garbage" and creating a controversy in the Twitter thread.

Markus also added that "bscgem" is nonexistent, and projects with some perspective and fundamental value are not going to work with a BSC filled with scams, exploits and other problems.

there is no such thing as a “bscgem.”



every token on that chain is garbage.



every account mentioning “bscgem” is a scam bot, a scumbag, or an idiot. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) June 2, 2022

He also added that anyone who mentions the term "bscgem" is either a scam bot or an "idiot." Such a harsh description of projects based on BSC is most likely caused by the number of scams and exploits that have happened on BSC since the rise of the DeFi industry.

Users then quickly opposed Marklus, saying that not all projects based on Binance Smart Chain are scams or honeypots but, at the same time, they did not provide any examples of the projects they mentioned.

Ads

The Dogecoin co-founder later added that he cannot think of any exceptions to the rule as the involvement of a project or platform in the chain is usually a massive red flag, and it is "nearly 100% garbage" if it has anything to do with BSC.

Markus reveals who wrote Dogecoin code

Previously, the co-founder of the memetoken jokingly revealed the real people who are behind the code of DOGE, and they were Bitcoin developers. Markus most likely meant that the biggest part of Dogecoin consists of the Bitcoin codebase and is not really unique.

Markus's tweet was most likely a reference to Elon Musk and other Dogecoin co-founders' dispute about their personas online.

As for the market value of Dogecoin, it has been trading around a month's low for $0.08 for more than two weeks now.