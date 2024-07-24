    The CoinEx Ecosystem: An In-depth Exploration

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    Let’s take a closer look and learn more about the CoinEx ecosystem
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 13:16
    The CoinEx Ecosystem: An In-depth Exploration
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The CoinEx ecosystem, initiated by ViaBTC, aims to explore new models in the industry and promote the circulation, application and development of blockchain technology. To uphold the “user-first” principle, CoinEx provides a robust ecosystem with a wide range of service choices, including CoinEx, CoinEx Wallet, CoinEx Smart Chain, CoinEx Explorer and CoinEx Charity. This comprehensive blueprint allows users to stay at the forefront of innovation, access the latest market trends and investment needs. Let’s take a closer look and learn more about it! 

    Article image
    Source: freepik.com

    1. CoinEx

    Founded in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency trading platform that supports 1,100+ cryptocurrencies, offering 1,600+ trading pairs. Serving over 6 million users, with 16 languages support, in 200+ countries and regions worldwide. The platform provides users with a simple and stable platform for cryptocurrency trading. Dedicated to meet the needs of all users by expanding the offerings, like Futures, Margin Trading, Automated Market Making (AMM), Financial Accounts, Strategic Trading, and Crypto Loans, enhancing users’ comprehensive portfolio of products and services. 

    Besides professional services, CoinEx is actively constructing its security system. The CoinEx security team uses advanced mechanisms to balance convenience and security in hot and cold wallets, including multi-signature protocols, physical separation of systems, real-time monitoring, and automated alerts. CoinEx also established a Shield Fund which dedicates 10% trading fees to further securing the integrity of user assets against extreme risks. CoinEx also collaborated with top blockchain security institutions to form a strategic security partnership.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Be on Verge of Big Move, Key Level to Watch
    Just In: XRP Breaks $0.6 Resistance, Moves Up
    Is XRP Golden Cross Incoming? Bitcoin (BTC) to Paint Head and Shoulders Pattern, Solana (SOL) Path to $200: What's Next?
    Ethereum ETFs Top $1 Billion in Trading Volume as ETH Price Underperforms

    2. CoinEx Wallet

    CoinEx Wallet was launched in May 2019 and is dedicated to building a powerful multi-chain wallet. Offering integrated features to enhance the Web3 experience, supporting 55+ mainstream blockchains and 1M+ tokens with top technology combined with multiple security measures to safeguard users assets 24/7. CoinEx Wallet also supports multiple wallets, Staking, DApp browser, cross-chain Swap, Transaction Accelerator, and more diverse features. With its all-around features, CoinEx serves more than 100K users, accumulating 1B+ transaction value.

    3. CoinEx Smart Chain

    Coin Ex Smart Chain (CSC) based on PoS consensus protocol, it is decentralized, permissionless, high-efficiency smart contract chain tailored for DeFi applications. It offers developers a user-friendly environment for smart contract deployment and enriches the DeFi experience. Supports up to 101 nodes based on the ranking of staked CET, together with secondly block generating time with low transaction fees.

    4. CoinEx Explorer

    CoinEx Explorer is a multi-cryptocurrency blockchain explorer created by CoinEx. It provides block data, network hash rate, transactions, mining, and active addresses, and supports tools like transaction acceleration. The purpose of CoinEx Explorer is to assist users in accessing on-chain data, offering a simple and convenient way to query blockchain information.

    5. CoinEx Charity

    CoinEx Charity is a non-profit organization under CoinEx. Established in 2022, CoinEx Charity focuses on conducting beneficial works in education, poverty relief, disaster aid, and medical support on a global scale. With a mission of "Making the world a better place via blockchain," it continued to put people first and has set up a multimillion-dollar charity fund. As of 2024, CoinEx Charity work covered 44 countries and regions, and helped more than 46,000 beneficiaries. 

    Article image
    Source: freepik.com

    The token of CoinEx ecosystem, CET since issued in January 2018, has developed a comprehensive economic mode and become a cornerstone of CoinEx. CET can be used as trading fees with the same market value at the dedicated discounts. CET holders are entitled to special qualifications such as airdrop incentives, accelerator support for quality projects etc. CET also serves as both a fuel and governance token within the ecosystem. There is also a burning mechanism to maintain the supply, CoinEx uses 20% of its daily transaction fee income to buy back CET and then burns the repurchased CET at the end of each month. As of 17th July, 2024, CoinEx has cumulatively burned more than 7 billion CET. As the expansion of the CoinEx ecosystem, CET is anticipated to be widely used in more use cases, boosting holder confidence and encouraging long-term holding.

    Conclusion

    The CoinEx ecosystem provides a comprehensive platform for users and developers. From fast and secure trading and multi-chain wallet support to charity efforts and blockchain exploration, CoinEx continues to lead and innovate within the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. For more information and updates, visit the CoinEx website.

    #CoinEx
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Signs of Breakout, Says Top Analyst
    Jul 24, 2024 - 13:10
    Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Signs of Breakout, Says Top Analyst
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Reactivated With Mammoth Profit
    Jul 24, 2024 - 13:10
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Reactivated With Mammoth Profit
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin Receives Breaking Bullish Buy Signal From Crucial Indicator
    Jul 24, 2024 - 13:10
    Bitcoin Receives Breaking Bullish Buy Signal From Crucial Indicator
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ETZ adds SUI to IRA Offerings
    Crypto Fest 2024: A Unique Celebration of Web3.0 Innovation and Culture in Cape Town, South Africa
    MEET48's Meme2.0 Ecology Airdrop New Gameplay
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Signs of Breakout, Says Top Analyst
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Reactivated With Mammoth Profit
    Bitcoin Receives Breaking Bullish Buy Signal From Crucial Indicator
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD