The CoinEx Ecosystem: An In-depth Exploration

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The CoinEx ecosystem, initiated by ViaBTC, aims to explore new models in the industry and promote the circulation, application and development of blockchain technology. To uphold the “user-first” principle, CoinEx provides a robust ecosystem with a wide range of service choices, including CoinEx, CoinEx Wallet, CoinEx Smart Chain, CoinEx Explorer and CoinEx Charity. This comprehensive blueprint allows users to stay at the forefront of innovation, access the latest market trends and investment needs. Let’s take a closer look and learn more about it!

1. CoinEx

Founded in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency trading platform that supports 1,100+ cryptocurrencies, offering 1,600+ trading pairs. Serving over 6 million users, with 16 languages support, in 200+ countries and regions worldwide. The platform provides users with a simple and stable platform for cryptocurrency trading. Dedicated to meet the needs of all users by expanding the offerings, like Futures, Margin Trading, Automated Market Making (AMM), Financial Accounts, Strategic Trading, and Crypto Loans, enhancing users’ comprehensive portfolio of products and services.

Besides professional services, CoinEx is actively constructing its security system. The CoinEx security team uses advanced mechanisms to balance convenience and security in hot and cold wallets, including multi-signature protocols, physical separation of systems, real-time monitoring, and automated alerts. CoinEx also established a Shield Fund which dedicates 10% trading fees to further securing the integrity of user assets against extreme risks. CoinEx also collaborated with top blockchain security institutions to form a strategic security partnership.

2. CoinEx Wallet

CoinEx Wallet was launched in May 2019 and is dedicated to building a powerful multi-chain wallet. Offering integrated features to enhance the Web3 experience, supporting 55+ mainstream blockchains and 1M+ tokens with top technology combined with multiple security measures to safeguard users assets 24/7. CoinEx Wallet also supports multiple wallets, Staking, DApp browser, cross-chain Swap, Transaction Accelerator, and more diverse features. With its all-around features, CoinEx serves more than 100K users, accumulating 1B+ transaction value.

3. CoinEx Smart Chain

Coin Ex Smart Chain (CSC) based on PoS consensus protocol, it is decentralized, permissionless, high-efficiency smart contract chain tailored for DeFi applications. It offers developers a user-friendly environment for smart contract deployment and enriches the DeFi experience. Supports up to 101 nodes based on the ranking of staked CET, together with secondly block generating time with low transaction fees.

4. CoinEx Explorer

CoinEx Explorer is a multi-cryptocurrency blockchain explorer created by CoinEx. It provides block data, network hash rate, transactions, mining, and active addresses, and supports tools like transaction acceleration. The purpose of CoinEx Explorer is to assist users in accessing on-chain data, offering a simple and convenient way to query blockchain information.

5. CoinEx Charity

CoinEx Charity is a non-profit organization under CoinEx. Established in 2022, CoinEx Charity focuses on conducting beneficial works in education, poverty relief, disaster aid, and medical support on a global scale. With a mission of "Making the world a better place via blockchain," it continued to put people first and has set up a multimillion-dollar charity fund. As of 2024, CoinEx Charity work covered 44 countries and regions, and helped more than 46,000 beneficiaries.

The token of CoinEx ecosystem, CET since issued in January 2018, has developed a comprehensive economic mode and become a cornerstone of CoinEx. CET can be used as trading fees with the same market value at the dedicated discounts. CET holders are entitled to special qualifications such as airdrop incentives, accelerator support for quality projects etc. CET also serves as both a fuel and governance token within the ecosystem. There is also a burning mechanism to maintain the supply, CoinEx uses 20% of its daily transaction fee income to buy back CET and then burns the repurchased CET at the end of each month. As of 17th July, 2024, CoinEx has cumulatively burned more than 7 billion CET. As the expansion of the CoinEx ecosystem, CET is anticipated to be widely used in more use cases, boosting holder confidence and encouraging long-term holding.

Conclusion