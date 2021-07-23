Tezos (XTZ) Now Added by Gemini Earn Instrument

XTZ, a core native asset of high-performance blockchain Tezos, has been added to one of the largest passive income programs

Tezos (XTZ) is among the most popular coins for staking in various protocols. Now, its holders have one more opportunity to benefit from their idle crypto.

Tezos (XTZ) goes live on Gemini Earn

According to the official announcement shared on the social media channels of top-notch U.S.-based crypto ecosystem Gemini, Tezos' token, XTZ, becomes the 39th asset of the Gemini Earn program.

You can now earn 2.05% APY on your Tez $XTZ with #GeminiEarn!🚀

✅Interest compounded daily

✅World-class security

✅Available in all 50 U.S. states and Singapore



Start earning today➡️https://t.co/BufrHZJmXz pic.twitter.com/XlkcOGo4Ry — Gemini (@Gemini) July 23, 2021

Gemini Earn is a passive income initiative by the Gemini team. With Gemini Earn, XTZ tokens will be locked with "world class security," the team stresses.

Interest in locked tokens will be accrued daily. At press time, the service is available to residents of all 50 U.S. states and Singapore.

XTZ holders can deposit their coins starting from today, July 23, 2021. The net annualized yield for the asset is set at 2.5 percent.

Gemini's passive income instrument offers up to 7.4 percent in APY

Gemini Earn offers one of the widest range of assets for passive income among the entire segment of centralized solutions.

With Gemini Earn, daily interest can be compounded for holders of veteran cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin), native assets of DeFis (1INCH, UMA, YFI, SUSHI, UNI, AAVE), utility tokens (Decentraland, Chainlink, Storj) and even DAI and Gemini USD (GUSD) stablecoins.

DAI, Gemini USD (GUSD) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are accepted with the highest APY rate of 7.4 percent.