Tether CEO Reveals Tether’s Investment Portfolio – 120+ Companies

Paolo Ardoino, the chief executive officer at USDT minting company Tether, has made an announcement, revealing part of Tether’s venture portfolio. He made public the names of some of the companies Tether has invested in recently, promising that this list is going to expand.

Tether's investment list revealed

According to the tweet, the total list contains more than 120 companies supported by investments from the stablecoin issuing giant. Along with publishing a screenshot with some of these companies in his tweet, Ardoino also added a link that leads to Tether’s website and reveals the complete list of these business ventures.

Today Tether publishes (a portion) of its investment/venture portfolio.

Overall Tether group invested in more than 120+ companies and this number is expected to grow significantly in the next months and years.https://t.co/6PDGgeL7WP



* these investments have been made with… pic.twitter.com/lMmhnYI9rU — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) July 23, 2025

Having started from running Tether and issuing USD-backed stablecoin USDT, the company first expanded the release of stablecoins to various blockchains and then started issuing new products – stablecoins backed not only by US dollar, but also by Euro and gold. Currently, USDT is the most popular stablecoin and also the biggest by the market capitalization value – more than $162 billion. It is followed by Circle’s USDC by this metric.

Ardoino faces backlash from crypto community

In a tweet published earlier, Ardoino revealed a total amount of USDT tokens issued by Tether and sent into circulation – 162 billion.

Imagine being proud of printing money out of thin air ... sounds very familiar .. — joe-mumma.eth (@JarvisKellog) July 23, 2025

This statement triggered a negative reaction from the crypto community, with many beginning to rebuke Tether for printing assets out of thin air and likening these frequent USDT releases to the Federal Reserve printing US dollars backed by nothing. Unlike the US dollar, according to audits and Tether reports, USDT is backed not only by dollar deposits but also by US Treasury bills and other liquid assets.