Advertisement
AD

    Tether CEO Issues Scary AI Warning

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The Tether boss has stressed the importance of unlocking the power of locally executable AI models
    Mon, 8/07/2024 - 6:15
    Tether CEO Issues Scary AI Warning
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino recently took to the X social media network to warn about the pitfalls of centralized large language models (LLMs). 

    Advertisement

    Ardoino pointed to the reports about OpenAI, the leading generative AI company, suffering a major security breach in early 2023, describing the incident as "scary." 

    OpenAI chose not to disclose the breach despite the fact that some sensitive information ended up being exposed, according to a recent report by The New York Times. 

    HOT Stories
    Tether CEO Issues Scary AI Warning
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Among Top Crypto Laggards as Market Sees Severe Downturn
    Enormous Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback, Bitcoin (BTC) at $58,000, but Don't Celebrate Too Early, Ethereum Below $3,000 Again
    German Government Can’t Stop Selling Bitcoin

    Related
    Sun, 05/19/2024 - 09:46
    Is Tether Getting Delisted on Kraken? Top Exchange Issues Statement
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner criticized the company for its inadequate security measures that could make it vulnerable to malicious actors linked to foreign governments. Aschenbrenner claimed that the AI leader chose to sever ties with him over politics. However, the company denied that the aforementioned incident was the reason why the researcher got fired, adding that the breach was disclosed even before he got hired by OpenAI. 

    Still, there are some concerns about OpenAI's secrets ending up in the hands of China despite the company claiming that there are no national security risks with their current tech. 

    Related
    Fri, 05/10/2024 - 18:39
    Ripple CEO Issues Major USDT Warning: "US Government Is Going After Tether"
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Apart from security incidents, centralized AI models also face criticism for unethical data usage and censorship. The Tether boss believes that unlocking the power of local AI models is "the only way" to address privacy concerns as well as ensuring resilience and independence.  

    "Locally executable AI models are the only way to protect people's privacy and ensure resilience / independence," Ardoino said in a post on the X social media network. 

    He has added that modern smartphones and laptops are powerful enough for fine-tuning general LLMs. 

    #AI #Paolo Ardoino #Tether News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Among Top Crypto Laggards as Market Sees Severe Downturn
    Jul 8, 2024 - 6:20
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Among Top Crypto Laggards as Market Sees Severe Downturn
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Enormous Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback, Bitcoin (BTC) at $58,000, but Don't Celebrate Too Early, Ethereum Below $3,000 Again
    Jul 8, 2024 - 6:20
    Enormous Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback, Bitcoin (BTC) at $58,000, but Don't Celebrate Too Early, Ethereum Below $3,000 Again
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image German Government Can’t Stop Selling Bitcoin
    Jul 8, 2024 - 6:20
    German Government Can’t Stop Selling Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CoinEx Research Released: June Crypto Recap Including Bitcoin's Range, Ethereum's ETF Buzz, and Solana's Comeback
    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024 partners with Fortune Magazine Türkiye
    $DOP Announces Listing on 7 Exchanges including BYBIT, Kucoin, Gate.io, and Bitfinex
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Tether CEO Issues Scary AI Warning
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Among Top Crypto Laggards as Market Sees Severe Downturn
    Enormous Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback, Bitcoin (BTC) at $58,000, but Don't Celebrate Too Early, Ethereum Below $3,000 Again
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD