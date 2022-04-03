Terra (LUNA) Hits Yet Another All-Time High, Surpasses XRP

The price of Terra (LUNA) has managed to log yet another all-time high amid a massive Bitcoin buying spree

The price of Terra (LUNA) hit a new all-time high of $117.70 earlier today.

Image by tradingview.com

It is up more than 7% over the last 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.



LUNA is now the seventh-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, surpassing Ripple-affiliated XRP once again. It is currently valued at $41 billion.



The governance token of the Terra network has been on a roll over the past few weeks amid Terra’s spectacular Bitcoin buying spree.



At press time, the official address of the Luna Foundation Guard (LGF), a non-profit organization established by Terraform Labs, holds roughly $1.4 billion worth of Bitcoin.



As explained by Terra co-founder Do Kwon, the main purpose of the reserve is to help to maintain the dollar peg of the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin.