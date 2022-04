Terra (LUNA) Hits Yet Another All-Time High, Surpasses XRP

The price of Terra (LUNA) hit a new all-time high of $117.70 earlier today.

Image by tradingview.com

It is up more than 7% over the last 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.



LUNA is now the seventh-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, surpassing Ripple-affiliated XRP once again. It is currently valued at $41 billion.



The governance token of the Terra network has been on a roll over the past few weeks amid Terra’s spectacular Bitcoin buying spree.



At press time, the official address of the Luna Foundation Guard (LGF), a non-profit organization established by Terraform Labs, holds roughly $1.4 billion worth of Bitcoin.



As explained by Terra co-founder Do Kwon, the main purpose of the reserve is to help to maintain the dollar peg of the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin.

As reported by U.Today , Terra intends to increase its Bitcoin stash to up $10 billion, aspiring to become the biggest single-wallet holder of the largest cryptocurrency.Kwon told cryptocurrency podcaster Laura Shin earlier this week that he expects the price of Bitcoin to shoot up in the future. In such a case, UST will continue maintaining its stability even if demand starts waning. However, he didn’t rule out a worst-case scenario, in which the price of Bitcoin trades significantly lower six months from now.Terra’s UST remains the most popular decentralized stablecoin with a market cap of $16.5 billion.After hitting a 2022 high of $48,086 earlier this week, Bitcoin is struggling to regain its bullish momentum. The flagship cryptocurrency is currently changing hands slightly above the $46,000 level on major spot exchanges.Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and XRP are flat-lining at the time of writing.