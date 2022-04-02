Terra's Do Kwon Announces Revolutionary Liquidity Pool Launch with UST, USDT, USDC and FRAX

Do Kwon, CEO and founder of Terraform Labs, shared the details of a novel Curve pool that includes major stablecoins from the centralized and decentralized scenes.

Terra introduces new standard for stablecoin liquidity

Mr. Kwon announced today, April 2, 2022, that his team is going to launch a new liquidity pool together with DeFi majors Frax Finance and Redacted Cartel.

1/ Introducing the 4pool - between @fraxfinance, TFL and @redactedcartel we pretty much own all the cvx



UST-FRAX-USDC-USDT



Curve wars are over, all emissions are going to the 4pool https://t.co/LNJs7CAfcV — Do Kwon 🌕 (@stablekwon) April 1, 2022

The architecture of the new mechanism dubbed 4pool includes two leading centralized stablecoins, U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the largest decentralized stablecoin Terra USD (UST) and FRAX by Frax Finance, the first fractional-algorithmic stablecoin in DeFi.

The Terra founder stresses that the ongoing launch is set to be a crucial milestone for the entire Web3 space in terms of sustainability and interoperability:

The 4pool is an exciting new primitive on all EVM chains where curve lives, balancing truly decentralized stablecoins with offchain liquidity.

Once the pool is live, the infamous "Curve Wars" will be over: the two largest CVX holders, Terra and Frax, will collaborate between each other on liquidity logistics.

Terra USD (UST) makes it to Ethereum DeFi ecosystem

The exact technical details and rationales behind the inception of the new design are covered by anonymous Terra researcher Ezaan in his post on Terra's Agora forum.

He said that the new pool will change the narrative in cross-chain compatibility for stablecoin LPs as it will be simultaneously tested on Fantom (FTM), Arbitrum and mainnet Ethereum.

In general, this collaboration is set to strengthen the positions of Terra's native stablecoin, UST, in Ethereum's DeFi segment.

As covered by U.Today previously, yesterday, on April 1, Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff proposed to make UST the "crypto gold standard" by backing it with Gold (XAU) reserves. Terra's Do Kwon rejected this proposal.