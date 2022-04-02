Terra's Do Kwon Announces Revolutionary Liquidity Pool Launch with UST, USDT, USDC and FRAX

News
Sat, 04/02/2022 - 16:07
article image
Vladislav Sopov
New instrument for liquidity providers will unlock previously unseen opportunities
Terra's Do Kwon Announces Revolutionary Liquidity Pool Launch with UST, USDT, USDC and FRAX
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Do Kwon, CEO and founder of Terraform Labs, shared the details of a novel Curve pool that includes major stablecoins from the centralized and decentralized scenes.

Terra introduces new standard for stablecoin liquidity

Mr. Kwon announced today, April 2, 2022, that his team is going to launch a new liquidity pool together with DeFi majors Frax Finance and Redacted Cartel.

The architecture of the new mechanism dubbed 4pool includes two leading centralized stablecoins, U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the largest decentralized stablecoin Terra USD (UST) and FRAX by Frax Finance, the first fractional-algorithmic stablecoin in DeFi.

The Terra founder stresses that the ongoing launch is set to be a crucial milestone for the entire Web3 space in terms of sustainability and interoperability:

The 4pool is an exciting new primitive on all EVM chains where curve lives, balancing truly decentralized stablecoins with offchain liquidity.

Once the pool is live, the infamous "Curve Wars" will be over: the two largest CVX holders, Terra and Frax, will collaborate between each other on liquidity logistics.

Terra USD (UST) makes it to Ethereum DeFi ecosystem

The exact technical details and rationales behind the inception of the new design are covered by anonymous Terra researcher Ezaan in his post on Terra's Agora forum.

He said that the new pool will change the narrative in cross-chain compatibility for stablecoin LPs as it will be simultaneously tested on Fantom (FTM), Arbitrum and mainnet Ethereum.

In general, this collaboration is set to strengthen the positions of Terra's native stablecoin, UST, in Ethereum's DeFi segment.

Related
Terra's UST Criticized by Peter Schiff, Here's Why

As covered by U.Today previously, yesterday, on April 1, Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff proposed to make UST the "crypto gold standard" by backing it with Gold (XAU) reserves. Terra's Do Kwon rejected this proposal.

#Terra News #DeFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image "ETH2.0 Not a Product": Ethereum Community Dismisses One Toxic Narrative
04/02/2022 - 17:50
"ETH2.0 Not a Product": Ethereum Community Dismisses One Toxic Narrative
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image BTC, ETH, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for April 2
04/02/2022 - 17:32
BTC, ETH, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for April 2
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Crypto Trader Unveils How April Fools' Day Joke Erased His 40x Long
04/02/2022 - 17:22
Crypto Trader Unveils How April Fools' Day Joke Erased His 40x Long
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov