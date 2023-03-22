Tens of Millions of USD Saved by Mysterious Whale During FTX Crash and USDC Depeg: Details

Recent analytics data spotted investor who managed to save and earn total of $21 million despite recent negative events in crypto space

@lookonchain "Smart Money" tracker tweeted that it had come across a mysterious whale who managed to save tens of millions of USD worth of crypto during the infamous events that took place in the crypto market in early November of last year.

Besides, recently, when USDC stablecoin was close to depegging from USD, this investor was able to make a substantial profit.

SmartMoney is what lucky investors are called who manage to make large profits within months or sometimes even single transfers despite a negative situation on the cryptocurrency market.

Saving $21 million from FTX, earning during USDC depeg

According to the tweet and the screenshot, this whale was lucky to timely withdraw 4 million USDC and 10,646 Ethers (roughly $19 million) from infamous cryptocurrency giant FTX before it shut down withdrawals in early November 2022. Back then, investors and creditors were unable to get back billions of USD worth of crypto from FTX, which later declared insolvency.

As for the recent turmoil caused by the closure of several top crypto-friendly banks in the U.S. and the blow it gave stablecoins, this whale somehow managed to earn roughly $200,000 in USDT, while the USDC stablecoin nearly lost its USD peg.

Who is this guy who calls himself "smartestmoney"?



The guy transferred 7,868 $ETH($14M) to #Binance 2 hrs ago.



- The guy withdrew 4M $USDC and 10,646 $ETH ($19M) from #FTX before #FTX suspended withdrawals.



- And made a profit of ~200K $USDT during the $USDC depegging. pic.twitter.com/fQUc1Eem7G — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) March 22, 2023

A few hours ago, this SmartMoney wallet transferred 7,868 ETH (that is, $14 million) to the Binance exchange.

The @lookonchain Twitter account wonders who this whale is since the transactions described above may suggest that he had some insider information (at least about the future crash of FTX), but there is no data at the moment to confirm that.