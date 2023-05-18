Tangem SHIB Wallet Preorder Update Imminent

Details on preorder process are expected to be announced soon

An update is expected soon regarding a preorder for a new Shiba Inu (SHIB) cold wallet storage from Tangem, according to a post by Shibarium1 on Discord.

The Tangem SHIB Wallet is claimed to support more than 6,000 cryptocurrencies, along with various DeFi applications like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized exchanges (DEXes).

There are no fees associated with the wallet's usage, and personal data input is not required, according to the manufacturer.

Designed to be user friendly, the wallet is the same size as a standard credit card and can be operated with a mobile phone. It also does not require batteries or cables, suggesting portability.

Tangem, a high-tech blockchain company based in Switzerland, delivers smartcard-based hardware wallets as well as mobile applications, offering secure and simple user experiences for crypto assets across 170 countries. The company, backed by a $15 million investment from SBI Crypto Investment Ltd in 2019, enables multi-token support and promotes mass adoption of blockchain technology.

As reported by U.Today , the Shibarium-Tangem collaboration was initially announced earlier this May. The announcement, which was made via a series of tweets, did not reveal specific details about the wallet but confirmed that the product is in progress, and further information will be released in due time.

Notably, Tangem stated that the product was created with Shiba Inu Swap's input, suggesting that it will likely include more than just aesthetic changes.

While details are still limited, the tweets have stirred excitement among the Shiba Inu community and beyond, suggesting a strong potential market for the forthcoming product.