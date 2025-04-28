Coinbase Unveils Institutional Fund Offering Bitcoin Yield: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a tweet, Coinbase Asset Management revealed it is launching a new fund that aims to deliver a regular yield on a customer’s Bitcoin holdings.

Advertisement

The Coinbase Bitcoin Yield Fund, which is set to launch on May 1, represents a conservative strategy that seeks a 4-8% net return in Bitcoin per year, over a market cycle, with investors subscribing and redeeming in Bitcoin.

In an official blog post, Coinbase stated the fund was launched in response to the growing institutional demand for Bitcoin yield.

Advertisement

Bitcoin, unlike traditional assets or staked digital assets such as Ethereum and Solana, does not generate yield. Bitcoin yield funds have emerged to address this limitation, but they often require institutional allocators to take on significant investment and operational risks.

The Coinbase fund aims to address this issue, lowering expected investment and operational risks. Coinbase Asset Management would use third-party custody integrations to trade, which it believes significantly reduces counterparty risk, rather than moving assets out of storage.

Bitcoin sees renewed institutional engagement

According to Glassnode, last week, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs received a net inflow of 31,323 BTC, which is equivalent to around $2.9 billion. In Bitcoin terms, it was the fifth-largest weekly inflow on record. In dollars, it ranks even higher, as the third-largest inflow, behind Nov. 18, 2024 ($3.33 billion), and Dec. 2, 2024 ($2.91 billion).

This highlights renewed institutional engagement with Bitcoin, even at elevated price levels. The same positivity is also seen for Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

According to Glassnode, Ethereum ETFs recorded their first positive net inflow after eight consecutive weeks of outflows. The inflow was relatively modest — about 40,000 ETH — but marks a potential shift in sentiment around ETH exposure.