Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cold Wallet to Support 6,000 Currencies, Here Are Its Features

Sat, 05/13/2023 - 12:03
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu (SHIB) cold wallet reveal causes excitement among Shiba Inu community
Lucie, a Shiba ecosystem official and content marketing specialist, has taken to Twitter to share the intricate details of the much-awaited Shiba Inu cold wallet.

Tangem, a Switzerland-based blockchain company, has confirmed its collaboration with Shiba Inu to launch a unique cold wallet solution. It announces that a limited edition of the wallets will arrive soon.

Per the details shared by Lucie, users will be able to store and manage their digital assets, including SHIB, anywhere in the world as the new wallet will support over 6,000 currencies.

Users will also be able to gain access to decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized exchanges (DEX) and so on.

The cold wallet shares the same size as a credit card, and as such, users do not need a PC or a laptop; all that is needed is a card and their smartphones.

Another seeming benefit is the lack of reliance on a battery, as Tangem wallets do not need to be charged to work.

The announcement seems timely, as the Shiba Inu team had promised to share an update on the Shiba Inu cold wallet before the end of the week. Also, an AMA was done in collaboration with top crypto exchange Huobi, where prominent SHIB community members spoke at length on the Shiba Inu ecosystem and its direction.

The official SHIB Twitter account is now expected to provide further updates on the date and order details for the wallet.

In positive listing news, Tarmex, a U.S.-based cryptocurrency trading platform, has teased Bone ShibaSwap's (BONE) listing after it emerged as the winner in a recent poll conducted by the exchange. Bahrain-based crypto exchange CoinMENA also seems to be teasing the Shiba Inu listing; a recent cryptic tweet may suggest so.

