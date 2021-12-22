Tangem Released New-Gen Hardware Wallet: What Is Special About It? Comprehensive Review

Tangem, a novel hardware multi-currency wallet, changes the game in digital assets storage security, here’s how

Since its introduction in 2017, Tangem solutions advance the way crypto enthusiasts store, transfer and exchange their assets. In the DeFi era, its product stack is designed to allow crypto newbies and professionals to enjoy military-level security combined with polished UX/UI and resource-efficient performance.

What is Tangem and why is it different from competitors’ solutions?

Tangem is an ecosystem of hardware cryptocurrency wallets. It includes both single currency (for Bitcoin and mainstream large-cap altcoins) and multi-currency solutions with prices starting at $19.90.

Image by Tangem

Tangem’s toolkit is a holistic solution: it is designed for both Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoin holders;

Tangem is well known for its unmatched security: it leverages the Common Criteria EAL6+ chip, which is the most secure chip on the market;

Tangem’s backup solution is a revolutionary one as it eliminates the need for emergency backup phrases written on paper or stored on a computer;

Tangem has user-friendly UX/UI: it leverages NFC technology;

Tangem is a perfect Christmas gift for new and experienced crypto enthusiasts: it can be gifted with either a positive balance or empty;

Free shipping worldwide is offered for almost all models in Tangem’s shop.

What is a hardware crypto wallet?

A hardware cryptocurrency wallet is a gadget designed to store the keypairs of cryptocurrency accounts as well as to authorize and receive transactions in various cryptocurrencies. Unlike traditional wallets, hardware crypto wallets do not store cryptocurrency directly in the form of information or coins.

Typically, a hardware crypto wallet represents a small-sized electronic device that works in combination with a laptop, computer or mobile phone. The connection is established through a USB (Type C) cable or via a Bluetooth bridge.

Hardware cryptocurrency wallets can work with different blockchains and tokens. All modern hardware crypto wallets are noncustodial: keys do not leave wallets, and vendors of hardware wallets have no control over users’ crypto and keypairs.

Pros and cons of hardware cryptocurrency wallets

Hardware cryptocurrency wallets are usually referred to as the most secure and sophisticated way of storing cryptocurrencies. This is achieved by the utilization of high-end chips, advanced encryption and specific software.

The installation of “impersonating” malware (when malefactors upload attackers to Google Play or the AppStore instead of legitimate software) is virtually the only way to hack hardware crypto wallets.

At the same time, the interfaces of these wallets can be confusing for newbies in crypto. They also lack a built-in token swap option: to exchange your Bitcoin (BTC) to stablecoins, you still need to deposit them to centralized services like Binance or FTX.

Introducing Tangem: One-stop solution for secure noncustodial crypto storage

Created by a heavy-hitting team of cryptocurrency veterans and incorporated into Zug, a global crypto hub, the Tangem team addresses the sphere of easy-to-use, powerful and secure hardware cryptocurrency wallets. Tangem’s products are a perfect endpoint for the crypto sphere and its hottest segments, including decentralized finance protocols (DeFis), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges (DEXes) and so on.

Unlike products by Tangem’s main rivals, Ledger and Trezor, Tangem’s hardware crypto wallets look like credit cards. This is a revolutionary concept for this segment. This similarity makes Tangem a smart bet for newcomers to crypto.

The security design of all Tangem products is EAL6+ certified, which is the highest certification level among all competitive products. Also, its security methodology adheres to the IP68 standard: it ensures protection from all environmental conditions. The firmware and of Tangem wallets are audited by world-leading third-party cybersecurity vendor Kudelski Security.

With Tangem products, users can easily buy cryptocurrency with Google Pay, Apple Pay and credit/debit cards.

Tangem cards do not need to be recharged; no batteries are needed for their operations. All transactions are authorized through the NFC module and a smartphone.

Tangem Note: Cutting-edge solution for Bitcoiners

Tangem Note is an entry-level line of products by Tangem. They are designed for operations with a single currency.

Tangem Note works with Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship digital currency. Its price starts from an unbelievably low $19.90, which is the lowest price in the segment.

The Tangem Note collection includes five wallets: each of which is responsible for its own cryptocurrency. Tangem wallets allow crypto holders to store and transact their Ethers (ETH), Binance Coins (BNB), XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoins (DOGE).

Tangem Note is promoted as an entry-level solution for newbie users:

Don’t know where to start? Start with Tangem Note! Tangem Note is designed specifically for those who are new to crypto.

Tangem Wallet: One card, many cryptos

Tangem Wallet is a multi-currency solution that supports 600+ tokens issued on the top of 13 blockchains. As such, holders of Tangem Wallet can work with all mainstream DeFi protocols, decentralized exchanges and NFT marketplaces.

Image by Tangem

Up to three cards can be connected to one account. An access code can be restored with nothing but a backup Tangem Wallet card.

Tangem Wallet cards are available in packs of two and packs of three; every card can be used to restore the access to two other cards. Tangem Wallet prices start from $54.90; all items in this category are eligible for a free shipping option.

Closing thoughts

Tangem developed a one-stop ecosystem of novel cryptocurrency wallets that work like credit cards with NFC modules. Protected by Samsung’s chips with the EAL6+ certificate and IP68 standard, it merges a flagship level of security with polished UX/UI.

Solutions with two and three cards allow users to use them as backup tools for their accounts instead of key files and paper wallets.