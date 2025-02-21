Advertisement
    Elon Musk Brings Back 'Dogefather' Moniker

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 21/02/2025 - 14:10
    Cover image via U.Today

    Many may have forgotten about how Elon Musk proclaimed himself "The Dogefather" on a popular U.S. late night show in 2021. This was directly attributed to the billionaire being a main endorser of Dogecoin (DOGE), a popular meme cryptocurrency.

    However, since then Musk rarely used this moniker, almost never. Till today, after receiving a DOGE-labeled chainsaw from Argentina president Javier Millei, Musk updated his profile pic on X, a social network he owns, and put "The Dogefather" on the background.

    This time it seems another DOGE that was implied by Musk — the Department of Government Efficiency DOGE, which the billionaire heads.

    However, for us cryptocurrency enthusiasts, the memories about the billionaire calling himself as such because of Dogecoin are still fresh in our minds. The post has 37 million users already and received over 533,000 likes and 58,000 reposts. "This is a real picture," Musk himself captioned the new post.

    And market?

    Unimpressed. On the price of the popular meme coin this act, however, had little to zero impact, and Dogecoin is currently trading with just 0.46% gain over the course of today's trading session. To put that into perspective, the whole altcoin market represented by the TOTAL2 index is up over 1%.

    Article image
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price by CoinMarketCap

    So, DOGE not only didn't get anything positive from Musk remembering that he is "The Dogefather," but even underperforming the rest of the alternative cryptocurrencies segment.

    What does this all mean? Maybe nothing. Maybe everything. Musk plays by his own rules, and the market seems to have learned not to react too quickly. But for those who still remember the early days of Musk-driven DOGE rallies, this moment brings back some memories — even if the price charts do not.

