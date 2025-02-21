DOGE Price Prediction for February 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market continues rising today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 2.36% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is returning to the local resistance of $0.2613. If the daily bar closes around that mark, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further rise to the $0.2650 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the nearest level of $0.2598. If the candle closes above it and with no long wick, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.27 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is far from the key levels. The volume keeps going down, confirming the absence of buyers' and sellers' power.

All in all, sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.2597 at press time.