Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Top Satoshi Candidate Raises Eyebrows With XRP Mention

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 23/02/2025 - 9:15
    Advertisement
    Top Satoshi Candidate Raises Eyebrows With XRP Mention
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Canadian Bitcoin developer Peter Todd, who was identified as a top Satoshi Nakamoto candidate by HBO last year, recently raised some eyebrows on social media after mentioning the controversial XRP token.

    Advertisement

    Some half-jokingly assumed that the prominent Bitcoin advocate got hacked.

    "Satoshi has moved on to other things I guess," another commentator quipped.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Teases Big PR Statement About Game-Changing Partnership in March
    Ripple CTO Breaks Down Mystery of Warm Wallets: Details
    XRP, ADA, SHIB, DOGE in Red as Crypto Liquidations Top $556 Million
    Samson Mow Insists on Ethereum Rollback After Bybit's $1.4 Billion ETH Hack

    After puzzling the Bitcoin community, Todd later clarified that someone dared him to mention the token during a recent Bitcoin mining conference.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple v. SEC: XRP Lawyer Predicts Key Resolution Timeline
    Sat, 02/22/2025 - 14:50
    Ripple v. SEC: XRP Lawyer Predicts Key Resolution Timeline
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The supporters of Bitcoin have been at loggerheads with the XRP Army for years. However, their long-running feud rapidly escalated after it transpired that Ripple had started lobbying against a Bitcoin reserve. CEO Garlinghouse has publicly advocated for a multi-token alternative that would potentially include XRP.

    The Bitcoin community was up in arms about such an initiative, arguing that XRP is a centralized corporate token. It is worth noting that Ripple owns more than $100 billion worth of XRP tokens, according to Garlinghouse.

    Related
    SEC to Pause Ripple Appeal Soon, Former Top Official Predicts
    Tue, 02/18/2025 - 05:57
    SEC to Pause Ripple Appeal Soon, Former Top Official Predicts
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Todd has been on the sidelines of the recent fight between the two communities. That said, the prominent Canadian developer was highly critical of XRP in the past.

    In 2019, he argued that the token did not need to "exist." He claimed that the token's only purpose was to make Ripple money.

    In 2020, Todd commented on data scientist Geoff Golberg discovering a large number of bots meant to promote the XRP token, claiming that it would be "an interesting legal case."

    #XRP News #Ripple News

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 22, 2025 - 20:00
    Dogecoin Teases Big PR Statement About Game-Changing Partnership in March
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 22, 2025 - 15:48
    Ripple CTO Breaks Down Mystery of Warm Wallets: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top Satoshi Candidate Raises Eyebrows With XRP Mention
    Dogecoin Teases Big PR Statement About Game-Changing Partnership in March
    Ripple CTO Breaks Down Mystery of Warm Wallets: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD