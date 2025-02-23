Top Satoshi Candidate Raises Eyebrows With XRP Mention

Canadian Bitcoin developer Peter Todd, who was identified as a top Satoshi Nakamoto candidate by HBO last year, recently raised some eyebrows on social media after mentioning the controversial XRP token.

Some half-jokingly assumed that the prominent Bitcoin advocate got hacked.

"Satoshi has moved on to other things I guess," another commentator quipped.

After puzzling the Bitcoin community, Todd later clarified that someone dared him to mention the token during a recent Bitcoin mining conference.

The supporters of Bitcoin have been at loggerheads with the XRP Army for years. However, their long-running feud rapidly escalated after it transpired that Ripple had started lobbying against a Bitcoin reserve. CEO Garlinghouse has publicly advocated for a multi-token alternative that would potentially include XRP.

The Bitcoin community was up in arms about such an initiative, arguing that XRP is a centralized corporate token. It is worth noting that Ripple owns more than $100 billion worth of XRP tokens, according to Garlinghouse.

Todd has been on the sidelines of the recent fight between the two communities. That said, the prominent Canadian developer was highly critical of XRP in the past.

In 2019, he argued that the token did not need to "exist." He claimed that the token's only purpose was to make Ripple money.

In 2020, Todd commented on data scientist Geoff Golberg discovering a large number of bots meant to promote the XRP token, claiming that it would be "an interesting legal case."