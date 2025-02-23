Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Finally Back: 90% Inflows Surge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu recovery could be around the corner as there's a substantial rise in whale activity. With more than a 90% increase in inflows, there's certainly a bullish tendency around large SHIB holders. With changing momentum on the market, the next stop could be a comeback to pre-crash values.

Advertisement

SHIB is currently struggling to overcome short-term resistance levels, trading at about $0.00001571. For weeks SHIB has been under pressure as a result of the price consolidation phase and descending trendline. Nonetheless, a possible breakout from this trendline may be near given the rising inflows.

Around $0.00001660 is the next significant resistance level; if it is broken, this level may trigger a more robust upward trend toward $0.00001700. Beyond this, $0.00001882 continues to be a critical obstacle to a complete recovery. A retest of $0.00001400 could occur if the $0.00001500 level, which is serving as local support, is not maintained. The 90% increase in inflows, which is mostly due to whale activity, is one of the most encouraging indicators for SHIB.

Advertisement

Large holders' initial SHIB accumulation typically occurs prior to a price increase. This implies that large retail investors or institutional players might be preparing for a possible price increase. With an increase in whale activity, SHIB may be about to reverse its trend. A significant price recovery could result from a breakout above resistance levels if buying pressure keeps rising.

Before confirming an upward trend, SHIB must still overcome significant resistances. Despite the fact that SHIB's short-term outlook is still unclear, the recent spike in inflows offers hope for a possible bullish move soon.