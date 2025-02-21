Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    20,423,263 SHIB on Go, What’s Happening?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 21/02/2025 - 10:54
    Advertisement
    20,423,263 SHIB on Go, What’s Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A total of 20,423,263 SHIB have been shifted in one swoop, attracting the attention of the Shiba Inu community.

    Advertisement

    Shibburn, an X account that tracks Shiba Inu burns, has reported a huge burn transaction in which 20,423,263 SHIB tokens were transferred to a dead wallet.

    A dead wallet, also known as a burn address, is one from which tokens cannot be recovered or spent. Assets sent to this form of wallet are effectively removed from circulation permanently. This move is part of a deliberate deflationary strategy aimed at reducing the overall supply of the Shiba Inu token, potentially boosting its value over time.

    Advertisement

    Related
    389% Surge in SHIB Burn Rate Shows Zero Price Impact But There's Catch
    Wed, 02/12/2025 - 09:58
    389% Surge in SHIB Burn Rate Shows Zero Price Impact But There's Catch
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Litecoin (LTC) on Verge of Repeating XRP and Solana (SOL) Success
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Will Be Fastest to Recover and Climb to New Highs If Crash Happens
    New Key Date Revealed for XRP Holders
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Can Happen Soon, First Solana (SOL) Comeback, Ethereum (ETH) Breakthrough Incoming?

    In a separate tweet, Shibburn also reports another significant SHIB burn transaction in which 12,938,434 SHIB were transferred to a dead wallet.

    These two transactions contribute to a total of 35,079,546 burned in the last 24 hours. The Shiba Inu burn rate has increased by 133.07% in this time frame. In the last seven days, a massive 115,617,310 were burned, representing a 60.25% weekly surge in burn rate.

    Shiba Inu price action

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 2.41% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001574, extending its rebound from lows of $0.00001505 on Feb. 19 into the third day. Although SHIB increases since this time were minute, they remain noteworthy following the appearance of a death cross on its daily charts.

    A death cross occurs when a shorter-term moving average, often the 50-day, dips below the longer-term 200-day moving average. However, moving average crossovers are deemed to be lagging indicators, as by the time the death cross appears, the crypto asset might have been oversold and due for a rebound.

    If this is the case for Shiba Inu, a break above the daily moving averages of 50 and 200 at $0.00001898 and $0.0000192 would be the first sign of bullishness and cause SHIB to aim at the $0.0000334 high.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Price in Red as First Major Death Cross in 2025 Appears
    Thu, 02/20/2025 - 11:43
    Shiba Inu Price in Red as First Major Death Cross in 2025 Appears
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In what might seem positive for alternative cryptocurrencies, including SHIB, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju believes that alt season might have begun as stablecoin holders are favoring altcoins, with altcoin volume being 2.7 times of BTC. This remains a selective alt season, with BTC dominance no longer defining altcoin season; trading volume does.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 21, 2025 - 10:12
    'Alt Season Has Begun,' Says CryptoQuant Founder
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 21, 2025 - 9:36
    Litecoin (LTC) on Verge of Repeating XRP and Solana (SOL) Success
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Money20/20 Asia 2025 to unlock the future of cross-border payments
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    20,423,263 SHIB on Go, What’s Happening?
    'Alt Season Has Begun,' Says CryptoQuant Founder
    Litecoin (LTC) on Verge of Repeating XRP and Solana (SOL) Success
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD