Dogecoin Teases Big PR Statement About Game-Changing Partnership in March

The official account of the Dogecoin team has quoted a tweet by the director of the Dogecoin Foundation Timothy Stebbing, in which he spoke of plans to make global adoption of Dogecoin a reality in the future. He also mentioned that there are some big partnerships coming.

The Dogecoin account shared that tweet with a caption: “Adoption is inevitable.”

Bad news and major PR statement coming soon

Timothy Stebbing started from “bad news,” saying that the Dogecoin Foundation’s legal team asked him not to reveal the names of major companies that the Foundation is engaging with “to bring Dogecoin adoption to the world.”

However, a major PR statement is coming out during the first week or two of March, he said, which will unveil all the details. There will also be X Spaces to follow.

Dogecoin Foundation's big partnership

The director said that the Foundation has been repeatedly rejecting multiple offers coming from various corporations who offered millions of dollars to help promote Dogecoin around the world. However, Stebbing did not believe their interest in DOGE was genuine. All they were after was “just cross-brand potential to ride off the good name of the Dogecoin community.”

Meanwhile, he said, the Foundation has been holding as a small development team “solely on the kind donations of a few generous people” and rejecting those millions of USD was pretty hard. However, according to Stebbing: “We have always said internally at the Foundation that we would rather shut down than throw the Dogecoin community and ethos under the bus.”

However, recently, they were approached by a group of top U.S. investors who want to integrate Dogecoin in their organizations and help DOGE adoption as a means of payment across the U.S.

Eventually, the Dogecoin Foundation has entered into a five-year partnership with an entity called “House of Doge” that will become the official commercialization partner of the Dogecoin Foundation. Now, the latter can afford to double its development team and focus solely on DOGE development. They will be also partnering with large scale sporting events on a series of "Dogecoin activations."

Besides, instead of selling the mined DOGE, the Foundation plans to create a large Dogecoin Reserve & Treasury to help with liquidity to corporate DOGE adopters in the U.S. in the future and to onboard new Dogecoin users.