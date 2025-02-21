SHIB Price Prediction for February 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers keep controlling the initiative on the market at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by 1.66% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB might have set a local resistance of $0.00001598. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, sharp ups or downs are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin keeps growing after yesterday's bullish closure. However, buyers might need to get more energy for an ongoing upward move.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.00001550-$0.00001650 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. Neither buyers nor sellers are dominating, which means traders are unlikely to see sharp moves soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001585 at press time.