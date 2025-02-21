Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for February 21

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 21/02/2025 - 15:59
    SHIB Price Prediction for February 21
    Buyers keep controlling the initiative on the market at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has risen by 1.66% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB might have set a local resistance of $0.00001598. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, sharp ups or downs are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin keeps growing after yesterday's bullish closure. However, buyers might need to get more energy for an ongoing upward move.

    In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.00001550-$0.00001650 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. Neither buyers nor sellers are dominating, which means traders are unlikely to see sharp moves soon.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001585 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction

