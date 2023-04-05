Surprising DOGE Mention Comes from Domino's Pizza Giant: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The U.K. branch of Domino's Pizza has made a surprising Dogecoin mention on its official Twitter account after adding DOGE pictures to their profile picture the day before.

The profile picture is back to what it was previously, but they issued a Doge-related tweet that excited the crypto community.

Dogemino's — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) April 5, 2023

DOGE community responds to Domino's Dogecoin tweet

Over the past two days, the largest meme coin by market cap, DOGE, has been a major point of discussions on Crypto Twitter and on other social media. Elon Musk has again surprised the crypto community by putting up Dogecoin as Twitter's logo instead of the blue bird well known to every Twitter user.

The price of DOGE soared over 30%, eventually hitting the $0.1 high, which was followed by a mild setback. The number of social mentions of Dogecoin also soared to the 15,000 peak, as reported by U.Today earlier. This, according to analyst Ali Martinez, may cause a major price correction, similar to what happened last year twice — in January and early November. The price dropped by 44% and 50%, respectively.

The DOGE community seems to be excited about the Domino's tweet, as many in the comments began asking if they can now buy a pizza for DOGE or simply expressed their excitement about Domino's Pizza tweeting about their favorite meme coin.

Is Domino's following Burger King's suit?

A week ago, Burger King U.K. also made an abrupt DOGE statement on Twitter. Back then, the news spread that the burger chain in Paris had begun to accept Bitcoin. The U.K. branch of the company tweeted "we need Doge." This delighted the meme coin's army.

A few days later, Burger King issued another similar tweet, which said: "Trying to convince my manager to let me have a doge office."

Back in 2021, Burger King in Brazil started accepting Dogecoin for its Doggper snack and in the fall of the same year, the fast food chain teamed up with Robinhood to make a huge crypto giveaway to U.S. clients in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. Therefore, these tweets about DOGE from Burger King seem more than simply engagement farming.