Wed, 03/29/2023 - 10:49
Tomiwabold Olajide
Burger King UK makes surprising Dogecoin statement
Dogecoin (DOGE) Statement Made by Burger King UK Delights Community
The Dogecoin community is ecstatic about Burger King UK's unexpected DOGE statement.

The UK branch of global fast-food giant Burger King reacted to a post about the acceptance of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments in Burger King Paris with a rather unexpected response, "We need doge."

Several Twitter users asked when Burger King would start accepting DOGE for its meals in reaction to the tweet, which many interpreted as support for Dogecoin. A user commented, "I'll gladly pay Burger King in doge."

It would not be the first time that Burger King and Dogecoin interacted.

Burger King Brazil announced in July 2021 that Dogecoin would be accepted as a form of payment for its Dogpper dog snack. The restaurant also launched an ad to promote the product in the country.

Burger King and Robinhood collaborated to give away free cryptocurrencies to U.S. customers in November of that year. The reward pool included 20 Bitcoins, 200 ETH and 2 million Dogecoins.

Then in 2022, after McDonald's declined Tesla CEO Elon Musk's offer to eat a Happy Meal on TV if it started accepting Dogecoin payments for its meals, Burger King tweeted a vague response to Musk's tweet: "Only a king knows what da coin do."

Enthusiasts took this as support for their favorite dog-themed cryptocurrency.

However, it is not yet known when Burger King will allow customers to purchase meals at its restaurants using DOGE.

