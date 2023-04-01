Is Burger King Interested in DOGE? New Tweet Excites Dogecoin Community

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Burger King U.K. once again made mention of "Doge" in its recent tweet, much to the delight of the Dogecoin community.

The fast food global chain tweeted, "trying to convince my manager to let me have an office doge."

trying to convince my manager to let me have an office doge — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 31, 2023

One user asked when Burger King would start accepting DOGE for its meals, in response to the tweet that many people perceive as showing interest in Dogecoin. Other users posted memes related to Dogecoin in the Twitter comments.

It should be recalled that earlier this week, the U.K. restaurant of global fast-food giant Burger King made a rather unusual request in reaction to a crypto user's tweet, "We need doge."

Notably, Burger King U.K.'s recent doge-related conversations have generated much excitement, having piqued the interest of dog coin fans who want the fast food company to accept their preferred cryptocurrencies.

Is Burger King interested in Dogecoin?

Burger King Brazil announced Dogecoin payments in 2021 for its Dogpper dog snack. The restaurant also aired an ad to advertise the product throughout the nation, further bringing Dogecoin into the limelight.

In November of that year, Burger King and Robinhood teamed up for a crypto giveaway of 20 Bitcoins, 200 Ether and 2 million Dogecoins to U.S. customers.

Whether Burger King will allow customers to purchase meals at its restaurants using Dogecoin remains unknown.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was up 2.26% in the last 24 hours at $0.076.