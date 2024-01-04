Advertisement
Surprising Bonk (BONK) Price Recovery: Why Is It Growing Amid Market Disaster?

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Recovery of Bonk is last thing you could expect amid market disaster
Thu, 4/01/2024 - 14:10
Surprising Bonk (BONK) Price Recovery: Why Is It Growing Amid Market Disaster?


The star of the 2023 bull run and the Solana ecosystem, Bonk, is surprising investors with disruptive price performance. After shedding over 65% of its value in the past month, BONK has shown signs of a bullish resurgence, leaving market participants both curious and cautious about the reasons behind this unexpected growth.

One plausible explanation for BONK's price recovery is the strategic action taken by whale investors. These investors are engaging in an active buying spree, potentially to dollar-cost average (DCA) their positions. Dollar-cost averaging is a strategy where an investor divides the total amount to be invested across periodic purchases of a target asset to reduce the impact of volatility on the overall purchase. The whales’ actions suggest a belief in BONK's potential for a strong reversal, which could enable them to mitigate their substantial losses from the recent price drop.

BONKUSDT
BONK/USDT chart by TradingView

After a dramatic peak and subsequent plummet, the token's price has begun to stabilize and inch upward. This price movement may be indicative of significant buying pressure at lower price levels, as whales accumulate additional tokens in anticipation of a market turnaround.

The strategy of averaging down during a bearish phase can be high-risk but also high-reward. If timed correctly, it allows investors to lower their average cost per token and stand to gain more if and when a rebound occurs. For BONK, the whales' confidence could also instill renewed interest from retail investors, who often look to larger investors' actions as signals.

However, it is important to note that such recoveries can be fragile, especially in a market phase dominated by bears. Such a volatile asset might continue to move downward in the foreseeable future, and it is important to avoid any significant bets on it.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

