Supra Launches Token in Mainnet in Partnership With Bybit, KuCoin and More

Supra, the fully vertically integrated layer-1 blockchain network with MultiVM support, announces its token generation event as its mainnet version arrives. SUPRA token trading starts on mainstream centralized exchanges ByBit, Kucoin, Gate and MEXC.

Supra, a new-generation layer-1 blockchain tasked with achieving 500,000 TPS throughput using MoveVM, activates its mainnet version. SUPRA, a core native cryptocurrency of the blockchain, has made it to a number of leading centralized exchanges.

The Supra MoveVM Layer 1 Mainnet is here.



Today we start the next phase of our journey to build out our vision to truly connect all blockchains and even Web2 with Supra's IntraLayer: a unifying layer to connect all of digital finance.



We have a very ambitious roadmap, and it… pic.twitter.com/CwCAWadktP — Supra (@SUPRA_Labs) November 26, 2024

Supra’s mainnet SUPRA token will be available for trading globally on ByBit, Kucoin, Gate and MEXC, with additional exchanges expected to be announced soon. Supra has collaborated with a clutch of leading exchanges to meet the highest security, performance and compliance standards, ensuring a smooth and secure launch.

Supra’s network has garnered much attention in the Web3 developer community, as demonstrated by the success of its incentivized testnet, launched on Aug. 15, 2024. Through its Starcade arena, Supra’s testnet has, to date, processed over nine million transactions with verified users across interactive games like Dice Vision and Astro Predictions, allowing developers to test the network in real-world conditions.

Joshua Tobkin, CEO and cofounder of Supra, explains the importance of the mainnet launch and TGE for the progress of the Supra ecosystem and the Web3 segment as a whole:

Supra’s mainnet launch and TGE is more than just a technical feat, it’s the culmination of years of dedicated work from our engineers, developers, researchers, and business teams, who all share a commitment to building next-generation blockchain infrastructure. With our high-performance network delivering 500k TPS and our MultiVM support, native oracle, VRF, and automation services, Supra is creating an all-encompassing environment for Super dApps.

This audience was further introduced to Supra, with Supra’s “Spacefest” held on Nov. 7 in preparation for the TGE announcement.

512,000 verified users joined Supra's Blastoff campaign

Besides the long-anticipated mainnet and TGE announcements, Supra is also pleased to recognize the incredible support of its Blastoff community, which has championed the project since 2023. Through Supra’s Project Blastoff Campaign, 512,000 verified users engaged in numerous quests to become eligible for SUPRA tokens.

These dedicated supporters will now be able to claim their rewarded tokens with flexible vesting options. Both options reward long-term commitment, empowering the Blastoff community to continue playing a crucial role in Supra’s evolving ecosystem.

Supra’s ecosystem offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services tailored to developers’ needs. With mainnet now live, this is the beginning of Supra's MultiVM layer-1 journey. Supra has clocked in at 500,000 TPS throughput on 300 globally distributed nodes with sub-second consensus latency.