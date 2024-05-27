Advertisement
AD

    "Super Diamond Trader" Sells Shiba Inu (SHIB)

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A trader has made a staggering 419x gain with the help of Shiba Inu (SHIB)
    Mon, 27/05/2024 - 18:24
    "Super Diamond Trader" Sells Shiba Inu (SHIB)
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain, a trader has managed to turn $2,625 into $1.1 million with the help of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency. 

    Advertisement

    The trader originally purchased roughly 48 billion SHIB tokens in February 2021. Back then, the meme coin was still an obscure project that very few cryptocurrency enthusiasts knew about. 

    They have traded the SHIB tokens for 278.7 ETH, making a whopping 419x gain. 

    HOT Stories
    "Super Diamond Trader" Sells Shiba Inu (SHIB)
    "Super Diamond Trader" Sells Shiba Inu (SHIB)
    Ethereum Bull Run on Horizon? Top Three Indicators
    Meme Coin Season Is Back. These Are the Top Performers
    ‘It’s Time’ ‘$1 Million BTC’ Advocate Samson Mow Says, Expecting Omega Candle Soon

    The SHIB token managed to captivate the attention of the investment community back in October 2021 when it managed to briefly surpass rival Dogecoin by market capitalization. 

    Related
    Mon, 05/27/2024 - 11:59
    31 Million XRP Mysteriously Shift to Major Exchange Ahead of Price Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The Dogecoin rival is still down more than 70% from its current all-time high of $0.00008616 which was achieved back in October 2021. 

    Despite failing to time the market with a higher degree of precision, the aforementioned trader seems to be content with the massive gains that they have made over these three years. The trader seems to be confident that SHIB does not have much bullish potential left.  

    SHIB's astronomic ascent turned some holders of the SHIB cryptocurrency into overnight millionaires and even billionaires. In 2021, a Shiba Inu wallet managed to turn just $8,000 into a whopping $5.7 billion. 

    Related
    Mon, 05/27/2024 - 12:20
    PEPE Market Cap on Verge of Flipping Polygon (MATIC)
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    However, SHIB's performance has been rather underwhelming during this bull market cycle, and the altcoin field is becoming more crowded with each passing day. Some social media users have speculated that the trader might end up pivoting to some upstart meme coins that are currently gaining steam. 

    As reported by U.Today, the meme coin season is currently in full swing, with multiple prominent meme coins posting double-digit gains. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image SHIB Insider Issues Crucial TREAT Warning, Ripple CTO Sheds Light on Tokenization, Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Surprises With Dogecoin Message: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/05/27 18:35
    SHIB Insider Issues Crucial TREAT Warning, Ripple CTO Sheds Light on Tokenization, Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Surprises With Dogecoin Message: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image $82 Million Bitcoin Mystery Stuns World's Largest Exchange
    2024/05/27 18:35
    $82 Million Bitcoin Mystery Stuns World's Largest Exchange
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ethereum Bull Run on Horizon? Top Three Indicators
    2024/05/27 18:35
    Ethereum Bull Run on Horizon? Top Three Indicators
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Multipool Sells Out Fjord Foundry LBP
    HashKey Global Launchpool, the world's first regulated platform for pledge to earn new tokens, is now live
    Apu Memecoin Soars, Reaching 11,600 Token Holders with Strong Community Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    "Super Diamond Trader" Sells Shiba Inu (SHIB)
    SHIB Insider Issues Crucial TREAT Warning, Ripple CTO Sheds Light on Tokenization, Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Surprises With Dogecoin Message: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    $82 Million Bitcoin Mystery Stuns World's Largest Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD