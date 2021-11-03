Shiba Inu Investor Who Turned $8K Into $5.7 Billion Starts Moving SHIB Tokens

The biggest Shiba Inu wallet has come out of hibernation

The Shiba Inu wallet that famously turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion is now active again, according to Etherscan data.



For the first time since April, the whale has started moving funds, prompting concerns about immense selling pressure.



The Shiba Inu billionaire has so far transferred roughly 10 trillion SHIB tokens that are worth about $2.7 billion to four empty addresses.



The wallet in question controls about 13% of Shiba Inu’s total circulating supply.

Image by tradingview.com