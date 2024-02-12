Advertisement
Super Bowl Disappoints Bitcoin Army, Solution Comes out of Blue

article image
Yuri Molchan
Staggering new reason why Bitcoin is 'still early,' with it emerging during Super Bowl
Mon, 12/02/2024 - 15:31
Cryptocurrency trader Bob Loukas has published a tweet that reveals why Bitcoin is “still early.”

As Super Bowl LVIII is in full swing now and everybody is watching it, the aforementioned trader noted the complete absence of any advertisements of Bitcoin or any other crypto. He believes this is another reason to think that Bitcoin and crypto adoption and awareness are still in an early stage.

However, the “disaster” was unexpectedly saved by Twitter founder and former chief executive Jack Dorsey. Being a Bitcoin maximalist, he attended the Super Bowl wearing a “Satoshi” T-shirt. Photos of him watching a game with a somewhat bored facial expression and wearing that T-shirt have gone viral on Crypto Twitter. Thus, Jack Dorsey sort of acted as a billboard with a Bitcoin advertisement on it.

Curiously, last year, Elon Musk attended the same sporting event, wearing a T-shirt with a Dogecoin mascot on it. Perhaps, Dorsey decided to follow Musk's example.

Snowden and Kiyosaki prefer Bitcoin to Super Bowl

Earlier today, famous whistleblower Edward Snowden tweeted that while everybody was watching the Super Bowl, he was watching a Bitcoin chart. This happened as the world’s flagship cryptocurrency regained the $48,000 level.

Today, Bitcoin has dropped back and is now exchanging hands at $47,944. However, prior to this rollback, BTC made the highest weekly close since December 2021 as it closed at $48,158.

Edward Snowden Watches Bitcoin Surge, Forgetting Super Bowl

Snowden is known for his strong Bitcoin support. Earlier this year, he criticized the head of JP Morgan bank, Jamie Dimon, for his heavy Bitcoin criticism that Dimon spread during the annual Economic Forum in Davos in January.

He was not the only influencer who found Bitcoin more interesting than the Super Bowl. Over the weekend, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Robert Kiyosaki also endorsed Bitcoin in his tweet, mentioning the Super Bowl.

Kiyosaki predicted the upcoming crash of the U.S. empire, similar to how the Roman Empire collapsed. The financial guru also likened the Super Bowl to gladiator games in which Roman emperors distracted citizens from big economic issues faced by the empire. He urged users to buy Bitcoin rather than bet on the game.

Yuri Molchan
