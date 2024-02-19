Advertisement
Edward Snowden Calls Bitcoin Most Significant Monetary Advance

article image
Yuri Molchan
Renowned US whistleblower issued major bullish Bitcoin statement
Mon, 19/02/2024 - 12:11
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Contents
Edward Snowden, a famous whistleblower who was driven to flee the U.S. after the revelations he made, has published a bullish Bitcoin statement, with which he also slammed all those who do not believe in the superiority of Bitcoin.

It seems that gradually Snowden is turning into a Bitcoin maximalist. He has not slammed any altcoins so far but has been praising only BTC.

"Unpopular opinion" about Bitcoin

Edward Snowden took to X to share what he referred to as an “unpopular but true” opinion about Bitcoin. In this BTC-centered statement, he called Bitcoin “the most significant monetary advance since the creation of coinage.”

Snowden ended his tweet with a famous phrase that became a catch phrase among Bitcoin maxis after that: “If you don't believe me or don't get it, I don't have time to try to convince you, sorry.”

In his earlier tweets, Snowden emphasized that Bitcoin is quite able to fix inflation, meaning that of Lebanon in particular. Also, the former U.S. security agent recently shared that he closely watched the surge of the Bitcoin price. Watching the Bitcoin chart, according to his tweet published a week ago, was much more interesting than watching the annual Super Bowl game.

Bitcoin vs. AI: Crucial Warning Made by VanEck and Tether's Top Exec

Bitcoin to hit $100,000 by June: Robert Kiyosaki

Renowned author and investor known for his bullish Bitcoin stance and his popular book on financial literacy “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki, has famously made multiple predictions of upcoming crashes that are to hit the U.S. economy and the dollar. He has also been making bold Bitcoin price predictions linked to that.

Today, Kiyosaki stunned the cryptocurrency community as he issued an ambitious prediction that Bitcoin will reach $100,000 by June 2024.

The investor did not explain his prediction, nor did he provide any reasons for it. But it seems clear that Kiyosaki has predicted this bearing in mind the current pace of spot Bitcoin ETFs absorbing BTC from the market – they have been buying 12 times more than miners are able to produce per day. Over the weekend, a massive $700 million inflow was registered into eight ETFs, including BlackRock. The second factor that Kiyosaki seems to be betting on is the Bitcoin halving, which is scheduled for mid-April.

