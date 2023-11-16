Stellar (XLM) Successfully Rebounds After Unprecedented Slump

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Stellar (XLM), a blockchain protocol renowned for its payment capabilities, has successfully rebounded from its previous lows, showcasing the power of community and grit in the coin's history. Per CoinMarketCap's data, Stellar is up 4.3% at the time of writing to $0.122. The stellar rebound is not completely integrated yet as the coin's seven-day performance still shows some bearish tendencies with its 4.99% drop.

Advertisement

XLM 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Stellar's utility focus

Stellar has a healthy approach to sustaining its ecosystem. While many crypto projects institute campaigns like burning and other deflationary tokenomics, Stellar is big on relying on its utility to define the pace of XLM demand and subsequent price surge.

The majority of the milestones it has recorded thus far this year, as reported by U.Today, have been largely centered on its role as a formidable payment alternative. Notably, Stellar inked a partnership with fintech firm Moneygram International back in September to advance its crypto payment capabilities.

The partnership features the creation of a crypto wallet to better serve Moneygram's global customer base. This partnership comes as a complement to the strategic investment the Stellar Foundation made in Moneygram, a move that helped the crypto protocol secure a seat on the company's board.

Over the past year, Stellar has also advanced its reach on key platforms like Robinhood, enhancing its overall accessibility to users.

Riding XRP sentiment

Stellar's outlook in the past three months might have been stirred in part by the legal clarity secured by XRP, as Federal Judge Analisa Torres declared that its programmatic sales on exchanges do not constitute securities.

While the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is not after Stellar at this time, because the protocol maintains a similar value proposition to XRP, it has the perfect precedent to present should it ever follow that trail.