Robinhood Enables XLM, XTZ and AAVE Transfers

Thu, 10/27/2022 - 09:53
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Trading platform has greatly increased its cryptocurrency offering this year
Robinhood Enables XLM, XTZ and AAVE Transfers
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Stock brokerage app Robinhood has enabled transfers for Aave (AAVE), Stellar (XLM) and Tezos (XTZ), according to a recent tweet. Users will now be able to send and receive AAVE, XTZ and XLM on Robinhood.

AAVE is the native asset of Aave, a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto, while Stellar Lumens (XLM) is the native cryptocurrency of Stellar, a blockchain-based payment network.

XTZ is the native token of Tezos, an open-source blockchain that can execute peer-to-peer transactions and serve as a platform for deploying smart contracts.

Related
Stellar (XLM) and Avalanche (AVAX) Now Supported by Robinhood

In August, Robinhood listed Stellar (XLM) alongside Avalanche (AVAX), enabling transfers for Avalanche last September.

The trading platform has greatly increased its cryptocurrency offering this year despite its seemingly conservative listing approach for digital assets.

Related
AAVE (AAVE) Now Listed by Stock Brokerage Giant Robinhood

Earlier this week, Robinhood listed Tezos (XTZ) and the DeFi token, AAVE. They are the most recent cryptocurrency assets to be introduced to Robinhood, which has 18.7 million active monthly users. Last month, Robinhood also listed its first stablecoin, USDC.

Shiba Inu, Polygon, Solana and Chainlink are just a few of the new coins the company has introduced this year, bringing the platform's overall portfolio of cryptocurrencies to 19.

As reported by U.Today, a beta version of Robinhood's cryptocurrency wallet was released to about 10,000 individuals last month, and it was first tested with Polygon (MATIC).

#Stellar News #Tezos News #AAVE News #Robinhood
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image I Bought More Doge: CoCreators CEO
10/27/2022 - 09:41
I Bought More Doge: CoCreators CEO
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Klaytn (KLAY) Overtakes DOGE in Race for Most Profitable Cryptocurrency by 44%
10/27/2022 - 09:27
Klaytn (KLAY) Overtakes DOGE in Race for Most Profitable Cryptocurrency by 44%
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Here's What Trader Who Predicted Recent Bitcoin Breakout Has to Say Now
10/27/2022 - 09:10
Here's What Trader Who Predicted Recent Bitcoin Breakout Has to Say Now
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya