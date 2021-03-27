Stellar (XLM) Now Enters Top 3 List of Assets on Coinbase

Stellar community in Turkey has tweeted that the XLM token has reached the top 3 place among the most popular assets on the exchange

The 14-ranked XLM token has become top third favourite on Coinbase, according to the recent tweet by the Turkish Stellar community.

Image via Twitter

More recent data from Coinbase, however, shows that XLM is on the top five spot among the most popular assets on that platform.

Filecoin (FIL) comes first on that list, Decentraland (MANA) is on the third position. Last week, Grayscale set up five new trusts based on altcoins, including FIL and MANA. Over the past twenty-four hours, FIL has soared over 40 percent as it has seen a major inflow of miners and investors from China.

Created by the former Ripple CTO (and one of Ripple cofounders) Jed McCaleb, Stellar chases similar targets to Ripple Labs – remittances and partnerships with financial institutions.

Over the past week, XLM has been declining from its recent peak of $0.44 per token. On March 25, it hit a low of $0.25. At press-time, XLM is sitting at the $0.38 level, showing a 2.16-percent rise, as per the data from CoinMarketCap.