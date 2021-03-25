Grayscale Adds 6,568,516 XLM and 97,059 LTC Over Past Month

Over the past thirty days, Grayscale has purchased almost 98,000 LTC, as well as ETC and the newly added cryptocurrencies for the trusts

According to data from the Bybt analytics website, over the past 30 days, Grayscale Investments has bought an additional 97,059 LTC and 6,568,516 XLM.

Apart from that, it has added more ETH and purchased coins for the newly opened crypto trusts—FIL, MANA, BAT—and stocked up on other altcoins: ETH, BCH, ZEC, ZEN and more.

Grayscale adds big amounts of ETH, XLM, LTC, ETC

According to analytics aggregator Bybt, the largest crypto hedge fund in the market and affiliated with Barry Silbert, Grayscale Investments, has done some substantial "crypto shopping" over the past month for its trusts.

In the past 30 days, Grayscale has purchased 19,817 ETH ($31,303,226), 6,568,516 XLM ($2,360,615), 97,059 LTC ($16,773,301) and 9,612 BCH.

In the past week, 35,567 LTC has been bought.

The crypto fund added altcoins, too: 161,612 ETC, 13,219 ZEC and 5,605 ZEN.

Coins bought for almost all newly added trusts

Grayscale has also added some new coins to its storage: 486,013 MANA in the past week (and holding a total of 9.87 million tokens), 15,496 FIL (holding a total of 16,000 coins) and 1,501 LINK (storing an aggregate of 49,900 LINK).

The company also holds 155,500 LPT.

As reported by U.Today recently, Grayscale kicked off five new crypto trusts based on the aforementioned altcoins.