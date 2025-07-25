Advertisement
    Bitcoin Plunges as Galaxy Digital Deposits $1.5 Billion Worth of BTC to Exchanges

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 25/07/2025 - 5:30
    Bitcoin nosedived to $115,000 level following Galaxy Digital's massive transfers to exchanges
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data provided by analytics firm Lookonchain, financial services firm Galaxy Digital, which operates as a proprietary trading desk, deposited 10,000 BTC (roughly $1.18 billion) to exchanges a few hours ago. 

    This has likely contributed to a rather sharp Bitcoin price drop that occurred earlier this Friday.

    At 4:26 a.m. UTC, the price of the top coin plunged to an intraday low of $115,125, which is the lowest level since July 10. 

    For now, Bitcoin is struggling to recover, currently trading at $115,564.

    As reported by U.Today, a Satoshi-era whale recently moved their remaining $4.77 billion to Galaxy Digital.

    Lookonchain has clarified that the aforementioned 10,000 BTC specifically come from that O.G. whale. 

    The sell-off appears to be far from over. According to Lookonchain, Galaxy Digital just sent another 2,850 BTC (roughly $330 million) to exchanges roughly 20 minutes ago, putting more pressure on Bitcoin bulls.

    Massive whale gets liquidated 

    Following the sharp Bitcoin drop, AguilaTrades, a mysterious whale widely tracked by the community, ended up being partially liquidated on his massive 20x long position. The whale lost $2.1 million from that liquidation. 

    Following the liquidation, the whale continues to hold a BTC position with a floating loss of $4 million. The whale's overall portfolio is now down to $37 million. 

    According to CoinGlass data, $706.66 million have been liquidated over the past 24 hours, with long positions accounting for the lion's share of the wipeout ($551.67 million).

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Galaxy Digital
