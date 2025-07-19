Advertisement
    Stellar (XLM) Price to $1? Top Crypto Trader Shares Bullish Prediction

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 19/07/2025 - 14:43
    The XRP rival shows signs of major breakout
    Stellar (XLM) Price to $1? Top Crypto Trader Shares Bullish Prediction
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to crypto trader Ali Martinez, Stellar Lumens (XLM), considered a top XRP rival, appears to have broken out of a bullish flag formation, potentially setting its trajectory toward the $1 mark. 

    Martinez shared a weekly chart on X, highlighting a flag pattern that, once broken, often signals the beginning of a strong upward trend.

    Article image
    Source: Ali Charts/X

    Stellar has recently shown significant signs of life. Last week, it printed its largest weekly candle in nearly a year, jumping almost 45% against XRP as the price moved from 0.107 to 0.154 within just a few days. 

    In dollar terms, XLM surged more than 70% over the week, closing around $0.43 and breaking through multiple resistance levels that had held it back since the first quarter of the year.

    XRP vs. XLM

    The rally extended into Friday, with XLM peaking at $0.52 — an 87% gain over seven days. This mirrors similar gains from XRP, which also reached new year-to-date highs at $3.65. Notably, the two assets maintain a 100-day correlation index of 0.95, suggesting a strong price relationship.

    Despite the bullish momentum, XLM began to show mild signs of correction on Saturday, following its sharp ascent.

    While XRP and XLM share a common origin (both were co-created by Jed McCaleb), the two projects have since taken different paths. XRP is now closely aligned with Ripple and enterprise-level financial infrastructure, whereas Stellar focuses on open financial access and peer-to-peer transfers. 

    This divergence has turned the XLM/XRP trading pair into something of a sentiment gauge for how the market values each ecosystem.

    After spending most of the year grinding lower, the XLM/XRP ratio has finally found a bottom and reversed with meaningful volume, signaling renewed interest in Stellar's ecosystem.

    #XLM #XRP
