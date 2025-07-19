Stellar (XLM) Price to $1? Top Crypto Trader Shares Bullish Prediction

According to crypto trader Ali Martinez, Stellar Lumens (XLM), considered a top XRP rival, appears to have broken out of a bullish flag formation, potentially setting its trajectory toward the $1 mark.

Advertisement

Martinez shared a weekly chart on X, highlighting a flag pattern that, once broken, often signals the beginning of a strong upward trend.

Stellar has recently shown significant signs of life. Last week, it printed its largest weekly candle in nearly a year, jumping almost 45% against XRP as the price moved from 0.107 to 0.154 within just a few days.

In dollar terms, XLM surged more than 70% over the week, closing around $0.43 and breaking through multiple resistance levels that had held it back since the first quarter of the year.

Advertisement

XRP vs. XLM

The rally extended into Friday, with XLM peaking at $0.52 — an 87% gain over seven days. This mirrors similar gains from XRP, which also reached new year-to-date highs at $3.65. Notably, the two assets maintain a 100-day correlation index of 0.95, suggesting a strong price relationship.

Despite the bullish momentum, XLM began to show mild signs of correction on Saturday, following its sharp ascent.

While XRP and XLM share a common origin (both were co-created by Jed McCaleb), the two projects have since taken different paths. XRP is now closely aligned with Ripple and enterprise-level financial infrastructure, whereas Stellar focuses on open financial access and peer-to-peer transfers.

This divergence has turned the XLM/XRP trading pair into something of a sentiment gauge for how the market values each ecosystem.

After spending most of the year grinding lower, the XLM/XRP ratio has finally found a bottom and reversed with meaningful volume, signaling renewed interest in Stellar's ecosystem.