    Stellar (XLM) Bounces off of Key Support Level

    Arman Shirinyan
    Stellar actively regaining strength on market
    Mon, 20/01/2025 - 10:58
    Stellar (XLM) Bounces off of Key Support Level
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Over the last day, Stellar has demonstrated remarkable resilience, recovering from a crucial support level close to $0.43. As a result of this movement, interest in the asset has increased significantly, rising by 7.35% to around $0.46. Stellar has maintained a comparatively stable trajectory in spite of recent market volatility, suggesting the possibility of additional upward momentum.

    Technically speaking, XLM has successfully held its 50 EMA, which is presently at about $0.43. As a launching pad for the asset's recent recovery, this support level has turned out to be crucial. Additionally, the asset is still nicely above both its 100 and 200 EMAs, suggesting that the longer-term bullish trend is still in place. 

    Article image
    Stellar/USDT Chart by TradingView

    With trading activity hitting $147.96 million over the last day, volume also lends credence to the bullish argument. This surge in activity implies that buyers are intervening to profit from the decline, thereby solidifying the $0.43 level as a strong support zone. In the future, $0.48 will be the immediate resistance. A breakout above this level might open the door for a retest of the psychological barrier at $0.50 which, if broken, might result in even more bullish momentum. 

    Related
    The downside is that XLM may test lower if the $0.43 support is broken; the next crucial areas to keep an eye on are $0.40 and $0.38. Stellar's longer-term price action is still well-supported by the expansion of its ecosystem and its partnerships. But whether the asset can continue its recovery and reach new highs will depend largely on market sentiment and general cryptocurrency trends. 

    Stellar may continue to grow if it can recover from significant support and keep up its bullish momentum above important EMAs. While being wary of any retracements below $0.43, investors should closely monitor $0.48 and $0.50 for indications of continuation. The days ahead will be critical for XLM's next course of action.

    #XLM
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

