SSV.Network Unveils Detailed Scaling Roadmap, Teases Hardfork

As SSV.Network has accomplished an array of splendid milestones in recent weeks, the time has come for it to radically optimize all data processes. To keep up with growing demand for reliable staking and restaking instruments, SSV.Network is ready to employ some tech upgrades.

SSV.Network releases scaling roadmap, product becomes 80-90% more resource efficient

Besides a number of cryptography optimizations, SSV.Network, a leading staking provider and pioneer of DVT technology, is going to implement consensus changes in Q3, 2024, in a hardfork. They are expected to reduce hardware requirements by 10x, CEO Alon Muroch says.

1/ @ssv_network has impressively grown for the past few months, just look at the current state:



📈 nearly 500 operators

🔒 over 21k validators

💰 678k total staked $ETH ($2.7b+ TVL)

💵 $45.09 current $SSV price



Apart from many positives, fast growth can also be challenging. And… pic.twitter.com/xp4vuXp4Jp — everstake.eth (💙,💛) (@eth_everstake) May 27, 2024

According to the detailed roadmap shared by CEO, thanks to increased hardware requirements, SSV.Network customers are moving from the recommended 4-core CPU to 8-core, which is increasing performance costs for node operators.

SSV.Network is going to reduce both the number of messages from each operator and increase the speed of message processing.

Also, the network is set to reduce the number of non-committee messages for bringing advances to the platform's data logistics scheme.

As covered by U.Today previously, SSV.Network onboarded 20,000 validators, while its aggregated TVL exceeds $2 billion in equivalent.

Hardfork set to happen in Q3 2024

Such impressive numbers are accomplished in only four months after launch.

Mr. Muroch is excited by the opportunities the upcoming transition unlocks for the global staking ecosystem and the entire Web3 segment:

DVT is a new technology that is being widely adopted, prompting the need to optimize different parts of the protocol. In the next 12 months, we will likely see ssv.network crossing 50K validators; the above solution will enable the community to support that while not increasing the barrier to entry of very expensive hardware.

In the coming months, therefore, the network will be ready to double its list of validators.