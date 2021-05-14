Square Doesn't Plan New Bitcoin Purchases, Says Carbon Footprint Has to Be Addressed

Amrita Ahuja, the chief investment officer of payment company Square, recently told Financial News that there were no plans to buy more Bitcoin:

We don’t have any plans at this point to make further purchases. There’s no plans at this point to re-evaluate where we are from a treasury standpoint.

Ahuja also claims that Bitcoin’s carbon footprint has to be addressed:

Ads Ads There’s a broader supply chain question around how renewables and clean energy become a greater part of the blockchain in general, and a greater part of the overall mining and transaction network...It’s the overall fixed footprint of the network that we need to address.”

Square reported a $20 million impairment loss on its Bitcoin investments in early May, but the value of Bitcoin it holds far exceeds its carrying cost..