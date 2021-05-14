Square Doesn't Plan New Bitcoin Purchases, Says Carbon Footprint Has to Be Addressed

Fri, 05/14/2021 - 13:12
Alex Dovbnya
Square doesn't plan more Bitcoin purchases
Square Doesn't Plan New Bitcoin Purchases, Says Carbon Footprint Has to Be Addressed
Amrita Ahuja, the chief investment officer of payment company Square, recently told Financial News that there were no plans to buy more Bitcoin:

We don’t have any plans at this point to make further purchases. There’s no plans at this point to re-evaluate where we are from a treasury standpoint.

Fidelity and Square Form New Council to Lobby for Favorable Bitcoin Regulations

Ahuja also claims that Bitcoin’s carbon footprint has to be addressed:  

There’s a broader supply chain question around how renewables and clean energy become a greater part of the blockchain in general, and a greater part of the overall mining and transaction network...It’s the overall fixed footprint of the network that we need to address.”

Square reported a $20 million impairment loss on its Bitcoin investments in early May, but the value of Bitcoin it holds far exceeds its carrying cost.. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

