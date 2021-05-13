Bitcoin Collapses to $45K as Tesla Stops Accepting It for Vehicle Purchases

Thu, 05/13/2021 - 03:14
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin crashed to $45,000 after Tesla announced that it was no longer accepting it for purchases
Bitcoin Collapses to $45K as Tesla Stops Accepting It for Vehicle Purchases
Bitcoin had a violent sell-off after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the e-car manufacturer no longer accepts Bitcoin as a means of payment due to its CO2 footprint.  

The leading cryptocurrency tanked to $45,700 at 00:02 a.m. UTC, its lowest level since February, due to the announcement before bouncing back to $50,000.    

However, Telsa is not going to sell any Bitcoin it currently holds on its balance sheet. 

In addition, it aims to resume BTC payments when mining becomes more sustainable.     

Tesla is also looking for an alternative that uses less than one percent of Bitcoin's electricity. As reported by U.Today, the billionaire recently run a poll to find out whether meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin should be added as a means of payment.    

"Dogefather" Elon Musk Says Dogecoin Is Going to Take Over the World on "SNL," Mentions Bitcoin and Ethereum

Bitcoiners calling out Musk   

Expectedly, Musk was harshly criticized by Bitcoiners over the decision, with MicroStrategy CEO Michale Saylor pointing out that no incremental energy is actually used in a Bitcoin transaction: 

Ironic because no incremental energy is used in a Bitcoin transaction. The energy is used to secure the crypto-asset network, and the net impact on fossil fuel consumption over time will be negative, all things considered. 

Meanwhile, Saifedean Ammous, the author of the "The Bitcoin Standard," accused Musk of looking a "clueless hypocrite":   

BitballBitball

Unless you've also switched your rockets and battery manufacturing to "more sustainable energy" you're going to look like a clueless big hypocrite here. The world needs sound money far more than it needs your rockets & government-subsidized electric cars.

Many are calling for boycotting Tesla's products. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

