    Spot XRP ETF to Be Approved This Year, According to Top Analyst

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    One of leading ETF analysts believes that XRP ETF will happen as soon as this year
    Sun, 12/01/2025 - 11:06
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Nate Geraci, one of the leading ETF analysts, has predicted that a spot-based XRP ETF will end up being approved this year.

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple President Monica Long recently stated that XRP would be next in line to get a spot ETF approved by the SEC following Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    There are several pending XRP ETF applications from such players as WisdomTree, Bitwise, Canary Capital and 21Shares.

    Last year, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse repeatedly stated that the approval of such a product was "inevitable."

    However, BlackRock has so far ruled out exploring additional altcoin ETFs despite the stunning success of its Bitcoin-based product.

    On top of that, Geraci also expects the agency to green-light multiple Solana-based ETFs.

    However, Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas recently opined that Litecoin (LTC) or Hedera (HBAR) tokens might get U.S.-based spot ETFs before XRP. The analyst noted that the token was still facing regulatory uncertainty after Ripple's legal battle with the SEC.

    Even though the SEC is widely expected to drop the Ripple case under the incoming crypto-friendly administration, some believe that the agency might not necessarily give the industry a free pass.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP ETF
