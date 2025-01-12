Spot XRP ETF to Be Approved This Year, According to Top Analyst

Nate Geraci, one of the leading ETF analysts, has predicted that a spot-based XRP ETF will end up being approved this year.

As reported by U.Today, Ripple President Monica Long recently stated that XRP would be next in line to get a spot ETF approved by the SEC following Bitcoin and Ethereum.

There are several pending XRP ETF applications from such players as WisdomTree, Bitwise, Canary Capital and 21Shares.

Last year, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse repeatedly stated that the approval of such a product was "inevitable."

However, BlackRock has so far ruled out exploring additional altcoin ETFs despite the stunning success of its Bitcoin-based product.

On top of that, Geraci also expects the agency to green-light multiple Solana-based ETFs.

However, Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas recently opined that Litecoin (LTC) or Hedera (HBAR) tokens might get U.S.-based spot ETFs before XRP. The analyst noted that the token was still facing regulatory uncertainty after Ripple's legal battle with the SEC.