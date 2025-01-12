Advertisement
    XRP Is "Leader of the Pack," Commodity Trading Legend Says

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP has vastly outperformed other major cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours
    Sun, 12/01/2025 - 8:34
    XRP Is "Leader of the Pack," Commodity Trading Legend Says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Peter Brandt, one of the most popular commodity traders, has crowned XRP as the "leader of the pack" in his recent social media post. 

    The Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency has surged by more than 10% over the past 24 hours, racing ahead of the broader cryptocurrency market. With a market cap of $146 billion, the token retains its third spot by market cap after recently surpassing Tether (USDT). 

    Bitcoin (BTC), for comparison, has remained mostly flat after losing 4% over the last week. 

    Ethereum (ETH), the flagship altcoin, is also displaying rather anemic price action, adding only a modest 1%. 

    BNB, the native token of the Binance exchange, is down 0.3% over the same period of time.  

    Stellar (XLM) and Cardano (ADA) are the only cryptocurrencies that have also recorded significant gains within the same timespan (7.1% and 9.2%, respectively). 

    A "fair weather" analyst? 

    Some social media commentators have taken note of the fact that Brandt has seemingly changed his tune on XRP after being a vocal hater of the cryptocurrency. 

    As reported by U.Today, he warned the XRP community about a multi-year bearish pattern in August. 

    He also predicted that the token would go to zero against Bitcoin after previously slamming it as a "scam" back in April 2020. 

    Brandt posted a bullish XRP chart pattern in November, prompting some speculation about whether or not he actually warmed up to the controversial token. 

    However, he was quick to clarify that he did not plan to buy any XRP tokens despite his seemingly bullish turn. "I have not been a fan of Ripple. I pointed out the obvious on the chart but I do not own nor plan to own a single XRP," he said back then. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

