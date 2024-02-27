Advertisement
AD

Spot Bitcoin ETF Now Holds 303,000 BTC Units: Data

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Spot Bitcoin ETF market has recorded over 303,000 BTC in all-time accumulation
Tue, 27/02/2024 - 14:17
Spot Bitcoin ETF Now Holds 303,000 BTC Units: Data
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In an intriguing display of investor interest and market demand, the recently launched spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have collectively accumulated over 303,000 BTC in assets under management (AUM) less than eight weeks after their inception, per available data from senior analyst at K33 Research Vetle Lunde.

Advertisement

Spot Bitcoin ETF performance

The data shows that as of the close of trading on Feb. 26, the nine major ETFs, introduced on Jan. 11, now hold a staggering 303,002 BTC, equivalent to approximately $17 billion. 

Related
Fidelity Surpasses BlackRock and Other ETFs by Daily Bitcoin Inflows Today

However, this excludes the assets held by Grayscale's converted GBTC fund, which has witnessed a decline in holdings since the ETFs' launch.

The nine ETFs consist of BlackRock (IBIT), Fidelity (FBTC), Bitwise (BITB), Ark Invest 21Shares (ARKB), Invesco (BTCO), VanEck (HODL), Valkyrie (BRRR), Franklin Templeton (EZBC) and WisdomTree (BTCW). 

The near straight line growth by the nine only witnessed a short interlude of flats but no decline within the first few days of trading.

The significance of this is that these ETFs now command nearly 1.5% of Bitcoin's total supply of 21 million BTC. This surpasses the holdings of prominent entities in the Bitcoin space, such as MicroStrategy and Tether. In a record experience, a staggering inflow of $631 million was witnessed within a single day from Bitcoin investors.

Among the nine ETFs, BlackRock's IBIT leads the pack with over 128,000 BTC in AUM. This is closely followed by Fidelity's FBTC, which boasts more than 94,000 BTC.

The robust performance of these U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs is reflected in the significant net inflows they have attracted, surpassing $6 billion in total. Notably, Monday saw a surge in net inflows, with Fidelity's FBTC leading the way by adding $243.3 million, followed by Ark Invest 21 Shares' ARKB with $130.6 million.

Related
BlackRock Just Shocked Spot Bitcoin ETF World With New Ad

Grayscale's assets crashing

In contrast, Grayscale's converted GBTC fund has experienced a decline in assets, with holdings falling by over 28% since Jan. 11. The decline saw it crashing from almost 620,000 BTC to 440,000 BTC since the launch in January.

At the moment, Grayscale's GBTC product with higher fees experienced its lowest outflows since its inception, with only $22.4 million leaving the fund. This amount is approximately half of the outflows from the previous trading day and only a small portion of the total $7.5 billion outflows observed thus far.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Ripple CTO to Reveal Ripple's Blockchain Vision for 2024 at Upcoming ETH Denver Event
2024/02/27 14:14
Ripple CTO to Reveal Ripple's Blockchain Vision for 2024 at Upcoming ETH Denver Event
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Enormous 1.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Up?
2024/02/27 14:14
Enormous 1.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Up?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum Layer-2 Adoption Surge Pushes TVL Close to $30 Billion: Details
2024/02/27 14:14
Ethereum Layer-2 Adoption Surge Pushes TVL Close to $30 Billion: Details
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Fluence Launches Cloudless Computing Platform, A Permissionless Answer To Centralized Cloud Providers
Ultimate Crypto Trading Software: Zent Launches Innovative Platform For All Institutional Needs
Reflecting on Success: CFO StraTech KSA 2024 Recap
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Spot Bitcoin ETF Now Holds 303,000 BTC Units: Data
Ripple CTO to Reveal Ripple's Blockchain Vision for 2024 at Upcoming ETH Denver Event
Enormous 1.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Up?
Show all